Multi-Grade Lubricants Trend In Asphalt, Lubricating Oil And Grease Market For Performance In Harsh Climatic Conditions

Asphalt, Lubricating Oil And Grease Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Impact and Recovery

The Business Research Company’s Asphalt, Lubricating Oil And Grease Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Impact and Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The demand for multi grade lubricants is gaining traction due to their better performance in cold climatic conditions. Multi-grade lubricant is a viscosity modifier used in engines which allows the smooth flow of oil under cold and hot climatic conditions. It is used to minimize the effect of change of viscosity with respect to the changes in the surrounding temperature and maintains optimum viscosity over the engine operating temperature range. Some of the major companies producing this lubricant include Gazprom, Rosneft, Exxonmobil, Petrochina and BP.

TBRC’s holiday sale has begun with discounts on ALL market research reports! Grab your deal now.

The global asphalt, lubricating oil and grease market size is expected to grow from $254.02 billion in 2020 to $308.13 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.3%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $437.25 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 9%.

Read More On The Global Asphalt, Lubricating Oil And Grease Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/asphalt-lubricating-oil-and-grease-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

North America was the largest region in the global asphalt, lubricating oil and grease market, accounting for 37% of the market in 2020. Asia Pacific was the second largest region, accounting for 25% of the global asphalt, lubricating oil and grease market. Africa was the smallest region in the global asphalt, lubricating oil and grease market.

Major players covered in the global asphalt, lubricating oil and grease industry are Royal Dutch Shell, BP PLC, Gazprom Neft, CRH Plc, Owens Corning Sales LLC.

TBRC’s global asphalt, lubricating oil and grease market report is segmented by type into asphalt, other petroleum products, by end use industries into power generation, transport, metallurgy & metalworking, food & beverage, chemical, others.

Asphalt, Lubricating Oil And Grease Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Asphalt, Other Petroleum Products), By End Use Industries (Power Generation, Transport, Metallurgy & Metalworking, Food & Beverage, Chemical), COVID-19 Impact and Recovery is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides asphalt, lubricating oil and grease market overview, forecast asphalt, lubricating oil and grease market size and growth for the whole market, asphalt, lubricating oil and grease market segments, and geographies, asphalt, lubricating oil and grease market trends, asphalt, lubricating oil and grease market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Asphalt, Lubricating Oil And Grease Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/asphalt-lubricating-oil-and-grease-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Oil & Gas Upstream Activities Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Crude Oil, Natural Gas, Oil And Gas Wells Drilling Services, Oil And Gas Supporting Activities), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/oil-and-gas-upstream-activities-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

Oil Downstream Activities Global Market Report 2020 - By Type (Refined Petroleum Products Manufacturing, Asphalt, Lubricating Oil, And Grease Manufacturing), Covid-19 Impact And Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/oil-downstream-activities-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

Refined Petroleum Products Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Diesel, Gasoline, Fuel Oil, Kerosene), By Fraction (Light Distillates, Middle Distillates, Heavy Oils), By Refinery Type (Integrated Refined Petroleum Product, Non-Integrated Refined Petroleum Product), By Application (Fuel, Chemical), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/refined-petroleum-products-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Or get a quick glimpse of our services here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/