Stem Cells Market Size, Share Leaders, Current Status by Major Key vendors and Trends by Forecast to 2028

Increasing investment to accelerate stem cell research, rapid adoption of stem cell therapies for treatment of chronic and neurodegenerative disorders

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global stem cell market size is expected to reach USD 19.13 Billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Growing adoption of stem cell therapies to treat chronic and rare diseases, rising number of clinical trials for regenerative medicine globally, and rapid progress in stem cell research are key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. In addition, increasing investment by major pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, advancements in regenerative medicine, and development of advanced gene editing and tissue engineering techniques are also expected to contribute to revenue growth of the market going ahead.

Stem cells are unspecialized cells that have the ability to develop into different types of cells such as liver cells, muscle cells, and brain cells, among others. Stem cells have remarkable ability of self-renewal in undifferentiated state and can differentiate into various cell types with specific functions under appropriate triggers. Stem cells have played a major role in regenerative medicine, with increasing focus on stem cells of human origin such as adult stem cells, somatic stem cells, and embryonic stem cells. These cells can be used to regenerate human cells, organs, and tissues and have the capability to restore normal function after disease or debilitating injury. During embryonic development, stem cells can form cells of all three germ layers – mesoderm, endoderm, and ectoderm. They play a crucial role in repair system of body and normal turnover of regenerative organs such as skin and blood, and this has boosted their importance in medical therapies for the treatment of various degenerative illnesses.

Recent advancements in stem cell biology and research have enhanced the application scope of stem cell therapy in treating diseases wherein currently available medical therapies have failed to cure, prevent progression, or alleviate symptoms. This is also a key factor expected to contribute to revenue growth of the market over the forecast period. However, ethical issues and political controversies, concerns related to immunity, and stringent regulatory policies associated with stem cell research are some key factors expected to restrain market growth to a certain extent over the forecast period.

Market Overview:

The pharmaceutical and healthcare sector is rapidly growing over the recent years and is expected to witness vast changes due to current coronavirus outbreak. Factors such as rapid developments in the healthcare and medical sector, improvements in the healthcare infrastructure and facilities, rising healthcare expenditure and increasing adoption of telemedicine and ambulatory care services are fueling market growth. In addition, increasing investments in research and development activities, increasing preference for personalized medicines and point of care diagnosis and home care settings.

Competitive Landscape:

The global Stem Cells market is extremely competitive and consists of several market players operating at global and regional levels. Key players are focusing on adopting various strategies such as R&D investments product launches, mergers and acquisitions, partnerships to gain robust footing in the market and expand their product portfolio.

Leading companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include:

Celgene Corporation, Virgin Health Bank, ReNeuron Group plc, Biovault Family, Mesoblast Ltd, Precious Cells International Ltd, Caladrius, Opexa Therapeutics, Inc., Neuralstem, Inc., and Pluristem.

Key questions addressed in the report:

• What market size is the global Stem Cells market expected to reach over the forecast period?

• Which factors are expected to hamper global market growth between 2021 and 2028?

• Which key factors are expected to driver global Stem Cells market throughout the forecast period?

• Which application segment is expected to register fastest revenue CAGR over the forecast period?

• Which region is expected to register fastest revenue CAGR over the forecast period?

• Which leading players are operating in the global Stem Cells market?

• What are the key outcomes of Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis?

Some Key Highlights from the Report:

• Human embryonic stem cells segment is expected to register significant revenue growth over the forecast period owing to increasing use of human embryonic stem cells in regenerative medicine, growing application of ESCs in drug discovery and development, and rising use of ESCs to evaluate toxicity and biological activity of small molecule compounds.

• Cryopreservation segment is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period attributable to increasing preference for cryopreservation of stem cells, availability of cell preparations of consistent quality, and growing ability of cryopreservation offer secure and stable storage to prevent metabolic damages to cells.

• Allogeneic stem cell therapy segment is expected to account for a considerably large revenue share over the forecast period owing to increasing use of allogeneic stem cell transplant to treat hematologic disorders, blood cancers, and immune disorders.

• Regenerative medicine is expected to register robust revenue CAGR over the forecast period attributable to rapid progress in regenerative medicine, increasing focus on expanding therapeutic potential to treat neurodegenerative disorders such as Alzheimer’s disease and Parkinson’s disease, and growing preference for regenerative medicine as a viable alternative to conventional drug-based therapies.

• North America is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period attributable to increasing investment to boost stem cell research, rapid adoption of stem cell therapies to treat chronic diseases, increasing number of clinical trials, and presence of key market players in the region.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the stem cells market based on product, technology, therapies, application, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Adult stem cells

o Neuronal stem cells

o Mesenchymal stem cells

o Hematopoietic stem cells

o Umbilical cord stem cells

o Adipose‐derived stem cells

o Dental stem cells

o Dedifferentiated fat (DFAT) cells

o Other adult-derived stem cells

• Human embryonic stem cells

• IPS cells

• Very small embryonic like stem cells

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Cell acquisition

o Umbilical cord blood

o Bone marrow harvest

o Apheresis

• Cell Production

o Therapeutic cloning

o Cell culture

o In-vitro Fertilization

o Isolation

• Cryopreservation

• Expansion and sub-culture

Therapy Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Allogeneic Stem Cell Therapy

• Autologous Stem Cell Therapy

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Regenerative medicine

o Orthopedics

o Neurology

o Hematology stem cells

o Soft tissue injuries

o Cardiovascular and myocardial infarction-based

o Diabetes

o Oncology

o Liver disorder

o Others

• Drug discovery & development

Regional Outlook:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

