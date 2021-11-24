Laboratory Automation Market Size, Trends, Scope, Demand, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026

The global laboratory automation market reached a value of US$ 5.21 Billion in 2020.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the latest report by IMARC Group, entitled “Laboratory Automation Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global laboratory automation market reached a value of US$ 5.21 Billion in 2020. Laboratory automation is the use of software or devices to perform various processes in the laboratory without the need for human intervention. It integrates technology in the laboratory to optimize and enable new and efficient processes. Laboratory automation uses robotics, machine vision, conveyor systems, computer, and different software to improve the overall efficiency of experimental processes, speed up the task, cut waste, and allow higher throughput of experiments. Automation in the laboratory also aims at achieving better accuracy, quality and standardization in clinical, nonclinical, and industrial settings.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Trends:

The global laboratory automation market is primarily driven by advancements in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors. The adoption of automated devices supports the drug manufacturing and quality control. Besides this, the rising demand for clinical diagnostic procedures has increased the sales of laboratory automation products to increase the productivity of drug discovery process. Moreover, various organizations are adopting laboratory automation solutions due to the availability of new automated systems that generate outcomes at a fast rate. Furthermore, governments of different countries are undertaking initiatives to increase test speeds and reduce cost inputs across automated laboratories. These factors are expected to escalate the demand for laboratory automation in the upcoming years. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global laboratory automation market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

• Danaher

• PerkinElmer

• Tecan Group

• Thermo Fisher

• Abbott Diagnostics

• Agilent Technologies

• Aurora Biomed

• Becton Dickinson

• BioMérieux

• Biotek Instruments

• Brooks Automation

• Cerner

• Eppendorf

• Hamilton Storage Technologies

• LabVantage Solutions

• Labware

• Olympus

• Qiagen

• Roche Holding

• Siemens Healthcare

Laboratory Automation Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, type, equipment/software type and end use.

Breakup by Type:

• Modular Automation

• Whole Lab Automation

Breakup by Equipment/Software type:

• Automated Clinical Laboratory Systems

• Automated Drug Discovery Laboratory Systems

Breakup by End-Users:

• Biotechnology

• Pharmaceutical Companies

• Hospitals and diagnostic laboratories

• Research and academic institutes

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2015-2020)

• Market Outlook (2021-2026)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

