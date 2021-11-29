Submit Release
Tilti Multilingual – Translation agency based in Riga launches new online platform for international customers

Company logo written with write letters on bright red background

Tilti Multilingual Logo

Tilti Multilingual’s new Latvia-based website for customers requiring translation services

RIGA, LATVIA, November 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tilti Multilingual has created a new Latvia-based website to make its services more easily accessible to international and local businesses located in Riga who are looking for a translation agency at their doorstep. Additionally the new website aims to reach out to businesses and investors located abroad who are looking for a translation agency based in Latvia.

From Tilti Multilingual’s Latvia-based website, customers can find information on the following services:

• Technical and legal document translation
• Patent translation
• Terminology management
• Multimedia translation
• Software localization services
• Editing and proof-reading
• Multilingual Desktop Publishing

Tilti Multilingual’s new website is supported by office in Riga, which is intentionally located in the Baltics to create a bridge between Scandinavia and the rest of Europe. Meanwhile, the work of the Riga office goes beyond European borders, including clients and suppliers from Asia to South America.

At the Riga office, the translation agency’s team of professional and multilingual project managers handles requests quickly, caters to clients’ specific needs and can also provide services in the following languages: English, Latvian, Russian, French, German & Chinese.

As with all the other translation services provided by the agency, the quality of services at Tilti Multilingual is ensured by a strict adherence to the ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 17100:2015 quality standards.

For more information, please see: https://www.tilti.lv/

Jelena Moiseeva
Tilti Multilingual
+371 67 780 558
email us here

