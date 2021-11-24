Rapid Urban Population Growth Reflects In Nonresidential Building Construction Market Growth

Nonresidential Building Construction Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

The Business Research Company’s Nonresidential Building Construction Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A rapidly growing urban population is expected to increase the demand for new residential and commercial buildings, during the forecast period. Globally, around 60% of the urban settlements remained to be built. Large opportunities are expected to arise in Asian countries such as Indonesia, Vietnam and the Philippines which are becoming increasingly popular for export-oriented manufacturing. According to the World Bank, urban population in South Asia is expected to grow by 250 million by 2030. This rapid urbanization is expected to boost the demand for new infrastructure and drive the non-residential building construction market during the forecasted period.

TBRC’s holiday sale has begun with discounts on ALL market research reports! Grab your deal now.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global nonresidential building construction market, accounting for 44% of the market in 2020. North America was the second largest region, accounting for 30% of the global nonresidential building construction market. Africa was the smallest region in the global nonresidential building construction market.

The global nonresidential building construction market size is expected to grow from $2.39 trillion in 2020 to $2.67 trillion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $3.56 trillion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%.

Read More On The Global Nonresidential Building Construction Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/nonresidential-building-construction-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

Major players covered in the global building construction industry are Clark Construction Group, Turner Construction, Whiting-Turner Contracting, Balfour Beatty, China State Construction Engineering Corporation.

TBRC’s global nonresidential building construction market report is segmented by type into institutional buildings, commercial buildings, by end user sector into private, public, by building type into non-residential smart buildings, traditional buildings.

Nonresidential Building Construction Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Institutional Buildings, Commercial Buildings), By End User Sector (Private, Public), By Building Type (Nonresidential Smart Buildings, Traditional Buildings), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides nonresidential building construction market overview, forecast nonresidential building construction market size and growth for the whole market, nonresidential building construction market segments, and geographies, nonresidential building construction market trends, nonresidential building construction market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Nonresidential Building Construction Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2208&type=smp

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Building And Road Construction Equipment Global Market Report 2021 - By Product Type (Motor Graders, Road Roller, Wheel Loaders, Concrete Mixer, Bulldozers), By Application (Building Construction, Road Construction), By Equipment Category (Earthmoving Equipment, Material-Handling Equipment, Heavy Construction Vehicles), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/building-and-road-construction-equipment-global-market-report

Modular And Prefabricated Nonresidential Building Construction Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Standard Metal, Agricultural Metal, Modular Nonmetal, Panelized Precast Nonmetal), By Application (Institutional, Industrial, Commercial, Agricultural), By End User (Private, Public), COVID-19 Growth And Change

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/modular-and-prefabricated-nonresidential-building-construction-market-global-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

Nonresidential Green Buildings Market- By Product (Exterior Products, Interior Products), By Application (Retail And Other Commercial Buildings, Office Buildings, Healthcare Buildings, Education Buildings, Hospitality And Restaurant Buildings, Factory Buildings) And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/nonresidential-green-buildings-market

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Or get a quick glimpse of our services here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/