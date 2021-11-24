Two-Time Super Bowl Champs MALCOLM JENKINS and CHRIS LONG Release Original Artwork Inspired by Racial Justice Protest
Former Eagles teammates Malcolm Jenkins and Chris Long announce the auction of an original handcrafted mosaic to benefit their Foundations for Giving TuesdayPHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, two-time Super Bowl Champions and former Philadelphia Eagles teammates, MALCOLM JENKINS and CHRIS LONG, announced the sale of an original mosaic art piece created by artist Jeff Johns to benefit The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation (TMJF) and The Chris Long Foundation. In commemoration of Giving Tuesday, the National Football League (NFL) will auction the piece, “You're Not Listening,” on November 30th located at nflauction.nfl.com.
Inspired by the two NFL veterans' act of solidarity during the Eagles exhibition game in 2017, the Philadelphia-based artist intricately pieced together the powerful image of Jenkins and Long that made headlines. The 45⅝ x 14⅝ in. mosaic captures the moment Jenkins raised his fist during the national anthem in protest over racial and social injustice. Beside him, Long kept one arm around Jenkins and the other over his heart to show his unwavering support for his teammate and the fight for racial justice.
“Five seasons ago, in a moment of solidarity, my friend and former teammate, Chris Long, put his arm around me during the national anthem at an Eagles game to show the public that we were a united front in the fight for social and racial justice and equality. Not only was his gesture meaningful to me, but we were moved by the fans and the nation's reaction to Chris compassion. We are grateful that Jeff Johns took the time to commemorate that moment in the form of an exclusive piece of art, and thankful for his generosity to auction it to benefit Chris' and my personal charities,” said Jenkins, Chairman and Founder, The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation.
With the mindset that actions speak louder than words, their strong statement on the football field carried into their work off the field. Set on a mission to reach social and racial justice and equality, Jenkins co-founded the Players Coalition in 2017 and brought more awareness surrounding the necessary changes that need to be made in the areas of policing, education, economic development and the criminal justice system. Long joined him at the organization as they met with city officials to discuss bail reform and present solutions to core issues. Together, they went from Sunday football to the steps of Capitol Hill, working with lawmakers for criminal justice reform that led to the passing of the Clean Slate Act. The former teammates aim to create a real, lasting impact as they now serve communities through both of their foundations.
Founded in 2010, The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation has remained steadfast in its commitment to making a positive impact in the lives of youth by providing learning opportunities, resources and experiences through its programs. The auction will support their mission to help close the racial wealth gap as they continue their financial freedom initiatives. TMJF is developing its Digital Education Academy to offer college-bound and non-college-bound students exposure to a wide variety of career paths. TMJF has provided more than $175,000 in scholarships to college-bound students and most recently, The Foundation has partnered with the Newark Public Schools Board of Education in New Jersey and Parkway Northwest High School for Peace & Social Justice in Philadelphia as part of their initiative to open 1,000 savings accounts for high school students while focusing on financial literacy programming.
“It was important, as a white athlete, to support Malcolm and everyone fighting for equality. If people don’t understand why we all should be invested in fighting for what’s right, they’ll probably never understand. I was able to see the mosaic in person at a foundation event last month and was blown away by the piece. All of us at the Chris Long Foundation are grateful for Jeff Johns’ talent, dedication and generosity in donating the mosaic to our organizations,” said Long, Trustee and Founder, The Chris Long Foundation.
Since 2015, The Chris Long Foundation has worked to create a world that stands up to inequity to ensure access to clean water and education, basic rights that no person should lack. Waterboys is their cornerstone initiative that unites professional athletes with fans to bring clean water to communities in need. To date, CLF has provided water to over 438,000 and are well on their way to reach their goal of providing clean water to 1 million people. Since 2017, their educational initiatives First Quarter for Literacy, Pledge 10 for Tomorrow, and EdZone have infused over $2.25 million into educational equity programming and early childhood literacy.
Now, Jenkins and Long’s foundations will come together in auctioning the handcrafted mosaic that will benefit both organizations. Proceeds from the auction will be distributed toward TMJF and The Chris Long Foundation’s programs that seek to make a difference in their communities and the world. Visit nflauction.nfl.com to make an offer and view the “You’re Not Listening” artwork.
