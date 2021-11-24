Submit Release
News Search

There were 610 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,593 in the last 365 days.

Innovana Adds XHAREit To Its Suite Of Applications

JAIPUR, RAJASTHAN, INDIA, November 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Innovana, a leading software company on Wednesday launched a pioneer sharing tool- XHAREit. This newly released app is developed keeping in mind the easy and speedy sharing needs of users.

Innovana has always focused on the development of new genres and ideas. After building a satisfied userbase in its applications like Tarot Life, FlashScan and Android Phone Cleaner, it is all set to enter a new arena with the launch of this intelligent sharing tool.

Using this software, users will be able to effortlessly share apps, videos, pictures, or any type of file from one Android smartphone to another. Its Send/Receive feature can transfer all types of files within seconds.

Innovana is geared towards making it easy and secure to share personal data, hence, it has used QR code technology in the XHAREit application. Additionally, the intuitive design of this application can sort files as per their type and let you share them in a single tap. Through this application, users will be able to share even the largest files without using an internet connection.

“When we built the Xhareit file transfer app, we wanted to make it easier for Android users like you to share data securely. It will prove to be highly useful for Android users as it can share any type of file online as well as offline. We are proud to have built an easy-to-use, free software that lets our Android users share even the bulkiest files in seconds. With the launch of the XHAREit file transfer app on the Google Play Store, we aim to provide our Android customers an easier, secure, faster, and better sharing experience, online as well as offline,” said Mr. Chandan Garg, Chairman & MD of Innovana Group.

You can get more information about XHAREit app here :
https://www.xhareit.com/

XSHAREit is free to download and is now available on Google Play Store - https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.sharefiles.shareapps.filetransfer.shareit

Innovana
Innovana Thinklabs Limited
+91 1414919128
email us here

You just read:

Innovana Adds XHAREit To Its Suite Of Applications

Distribution channels: IT Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.