Vertexcom Participate in TADA Association to Jointly Develop Business Opportunities for Electric Vehicles
Vertexcom GreenPHY chip is invited to exhibit at TADA seminarHSINCHU, TAIWAN, November 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In order to facilitate cross-industry cooperation between the smart car supply chain and the automotive industry, and to jointly develop new business opportunities with start-ups, Taiwan Advanced Automotive Technology Development Association (TADA) and other units host the " New Opportunities for Taiwan Industry under the Global Smart Car Trend " seminar and innovation exhibition on November 23. As a new member of TADA, Vertexcom Technologies Inc. is invited to exhibit the high-speed power line communication chip that complied with the HomePlug® GreenPHY standard and the CCS electric vehicle charging system communication protocol, ISO15118-3.
Dr. Alex Chen, the senior vice president of Vertexcom Technologies states that Vertexcom GreenPHY SoC and line drives have passed the test with existing solutions in all markets(EVCC, SECC). The EVCC (Electric Vehicle Communication Controller) chip solution has passed the automotive standard AEC-Q100 Grade 2 quality test, and the SECC (Supply Equipment Communication Controller) chip solution has passed the industrial level test. It has been tested and verified in the field by ODM/OEM manufacturers in Europe, Asia, and the United States, and has been shipped to customers in Europe and Asia. It has the advantages of stable interoperability and high reliability of software and hardware.
Vertexcom also exhibits the GreenPHY sniffer, which can overhead and decrypt all PLC (L2) traffic for system verification, monitoring, and debugging. It can also monitor the IEC61851 CP signal. Wireshark tool is ready for ISO15118 message interpolation and system status monitoring. The Greenphy sniffer can help customers develop products and effectively shorten the product design-in cycle.
The automobile industry is in a period of product revolution and industrial transformation. Frank Huang, the chairman of Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp is the key initiator, and invites AUO, PEGATRON, and Taiwan Telematics Industry Association, and other enterprises and associations to jointly plan to establish the "Taiwan Advanced Automotive Technology Development Association" (TADA). The main purpose of the establishment of the TADA includes assisting the ICT industry to integrate with industry, government, academic, and research resources, establishing an information and communication industry platform, promoting cross-industry cooperation, integrating related products and technologies, so as to create greater industrial benefits and open up new customers and new markets together.
The seminar invited experts from NXP Semiconductors, ADLINK, AcBel Polytech, KINGWAYTEK, XING Mobility, TÜV NORD Taiwan to share topics such as smart car application trends and explore how Taiwan's industry can enter the smart car market and the electric vehicles and charging infrastructure ecosystem.
About Vertexcom Technologies
Vertexcom Technologies develops communication chips and networking software designs for long range, large scale, auto networks of IoT and smart grids. It provides low-cost Wi-SUN, Homeplug AV & GreenPHY, HPLC, G3-PLC, and integrated dual-mode communication solutions.
