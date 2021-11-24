OSS/BSS Market worth USD 228.3 Mn by 2028, registering a CAGR of 16.8% | Coherent Market Insights

NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Description

The ""Global OSS/BSS market Size, Status, and Forecast 2027"" study from CMI provides an overview of the global OSS/BSS market. This section illuminates the primary impact-rendering factors and restrictions limiting expansion. It enables people to comprehend various flaws and how they may obstruct future growth. This section is one of the most important in the report since it explains how many macro and microeconomic factors affect growth. The research also discusses the role of several sectors in the expansion, including small-scale and large-scale operations. Furthermore, industry specialists have presented current trends and prospects that are expected to boost growth in the next years.

The Asia Pacific & global OSS/BSS market was valued at US$ 65.9 Mn in 2020 and is forecast to reach a value of US$ 228.3 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 16.8% between 2021 and 2028.

An operation support system (OSS) is a software component that allows a service provider to monitor, control, analyze, and manage the services on its network. OSS supports management functions such as service provisioning, network inventory, fault management, and network configuration. Moreover, business support systems (BSS) are components that a telecommunication service provider uses to run its business operations towards customers. BSS, combined with OSS, provides support for various end-to-end telecommunication services. Furthermore, BSS and OSS have their own data and service responsibilities.

Major Key players in this Market:

Amdocs, Accenture, IBM Corporation, Hewlett Packard Company, Oracle Corporation, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, and Nokia Siemens Networks.

Market Opportunity

Operation support systems and business support systems have low operational expenses. As a result of this, many end users are inclined towards OSS/BSS solutions. Moreover, it offers various other features such as lower infrastructure cost, improved scalability, faster deployments, and enhanced productivity. Major companies in the market can capitalize on these opportunities by providing novel solutions and gain a competitive edge in the market.

Segmental Analysis

Product and application segments have been included in the study. All of the items on the OSS/BSS market today have been recorded by the researchers. They've also cast light on significant players' new product releases and advancements. The researchers supplied revenue prediction numbers for the period 2021-2027 in the segmental study, depending on type and application. They also talked about each segment's growth rate and potential from 2021 to 2027.

Regional Analysis

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central and South America, as well as the Middle East and Africa, are among the major regions investigated in the research report. The experts in this section of the research have looked into a number of sectors that are contributing to the development and could provide manufacturers with profitable growth opportunities in the coming years. The research also includes sales and revenue forecast data for the years 2021-2027 by area and country.

Covered FAQ’s:

What factors will limit the growth of the OSS/BSS market?

In the OSS/BSS industry, which end-use segment will grow at the fastest CAGR?

In the OSS/BSS market, who are the up-and-coming players?

Is the OSS/BSS market very concentrated?

Which factors are promoting the growth of the OSS/BSS market?

What are the most recent OSS/BSS product innovations?

In the OSS/BSS market, which product segment will be the most profitable?

What reasons are causing the OSS/BSS market to become more competitive?

What strategic actions have the players in the OSS/BSS industry taken?

Which part of the country will see inactive growth?

