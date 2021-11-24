Smart Mining Market Expected to exhibit a CAGR of 16.3% by 2028 | ABB Ltd., Komatsu Ltd., Atlas Copco, Alcatel-Lucent

NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Description

The ""Global Smart Mining market Size, Status, and Forecast 2027"" study from CMI provides an overview of the global Smart Mining market. This section illuminates the primary impact-rendering factors and restrictions limiting expansion. It enables people to comprehend various flaws and how they may obstruct future growth. This section is one of the most important in the report since it explains how many macro and microeconomic factors affect growth. The research also discusses the role of several sectors in the expansion, including small-scale and large-scale operations. Furthermore, industry specialists have presented current trends and prospects that are expected to boost growth in the next years.

global smart mining market is estimated to be valued at US$ 15,119.7 million in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 16.3% over the forecast period (2021-2028).

Rising supply chain integration in the mining industry can present significant opportunities. Mining companies are laying emphasis on transforming the conventional supply chain management into an integrated supply chain network, in order to obtain real-time control and visibility of logistics proceedings and also to minimize commodity loss by improving commodity management. Furthermore, supply chain solutions are being increasingly deployed by mining companies to ensure better coordination across all nodes of the supply chain thereby helping mining companies respond to supplier, customer, and market in real-time.

Profiling Some Market Giants :

ABB Ltd., Komatsu Ltd., Sandvik Mining and Construction, Atlas Copco, Alcatel-Lucent, Caterpillar Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., Outotec Oyj, and Joy Global Inc.

Segmental Analysis

Product and application segments have been included in the study. All of the items on the Smart Mining market today have been recorded by the researchers. They've also cast light on significant players' new product releases and advancements. The researchers supplied revenue prediction numbers for the period 2021-2027 in the segmental study, depending on type and application. They also talked about each segment's growth rate and potential from 2021 to 2027.

Smart Mining Market Segmentation:

By Type

Automated Equipment (Driller & Breaker, Load Haul Dump (LHD), Mining Excavator, Robotic Truck, Other Equipment)

Component (Hardware, Solution, Service)

By Solution

Data & Operation Management Software

Analytics Solution

Connectivity Solution

Other Solutions

By Service

Engineering & Maintenance

Consulting Services

Production Training Service

Implementation & integration Service

Regional Analysis

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central and South America, as well as the Middle East and Africa, are among the major regions investigated in the research report. The experts in this section of the research have looked into a number of sectors that are contributing to the development and could provide manufacturers with profitable growth opportunities in the coming years. The research also includes sales and revenue forecast data for the years 2021-2027 by area and country.

Global Smart Mining Market: Recent Developments

In August 2021, Komatsu a Japan based company launched new Modular Mining open-technology platform smart mining vision for customers, in which mining environments are linked, interoperable ecosystems that bring together the customer's preferred equipment and technologies.

In April 2021, Outotec Oyj a Europe based company introduced a new comprehensive range of smart & sustainable mining filtration solutions such as pressure filters, vacuum filters and polishing filters.

In May 2020, Caterpillar a U.S based company launched MineStar Edge Mine Management Technology Platform. MineStar Edge uses cloud computing and technologies like data fusion, machine learning, and artificial intelligence to identify patterns and learn how to make decisions that are best suited to the demands of a mining operation.

In 2019, ABB Ltd. introduced a ground-breaking digital application for real-time integration in open-pit and underground mines. In collaboration with Boliden AB and Arcelor Mittal Mining Canada, the firm developed the ABB Ability Operations Management System for mining (OMS).

Major companies in the market are focused on product launches, in order to enhance product portfolio. For instance, in March 2020, Sandvik Mining and Construction launched AutoMine for trucks to facilitate unmanned truck haulage.

Key players involved in business and capacity expansion, in order to gain a competitive advantage market. For instance, in April 2017, Atlas Copco inaugurated a new manufacturing unit at Hyderabad, India.

