Automotive Active Grille Shutter (AGS) Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

The active grill shutter improves fuel efficiency by reduction of aerodynamic drag, thereby, leading to reduced CO2 emissions.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2021

Active grille shutter is an advanced mechatronic system, which has automatic opening and closing shutters based on real-time needs that allows or restrict airflow. The active grill shutter improves fuel efficiency by reduction of aerodynamic drag, thereby, leading to reduced CO2 emissions. The automotive industry is adopting technologies, which lead to improvement in fuel economy and reduction in harmful emissions. Due to increase in demand for better fuel economy and reduction in CO2 emissions, Active Grille Shutter (AGS) has been considered as an option to increase fuel economy by reducing vehicle drag resistance. This has positively impacted the Automotive Active Grille Shutter (AGS) Market

Major Market Players:

• Rochling Automotive

• Techniplas LLC.,

• Brose Fahrzeugteile GmbH & Co. KG

• Magna International Inc.

• Valeo SA

• SRG Global

• HBPO GmbH

• Shape Corporation

• Coburg

The factors that drive the growth of the Automotive Active Grille Shutter (AGS) Market include rise in demand for vehicles with higher fuel-efficiency, emphasis of automakers on achieving aerodynamic vehicle body to reduce air drag, and increasing stringency of vehicle emissions. In addition, the factor that restrains the automotive active grille shutter market growth is increasing manufacturing cost due to regulatory environment.

KEY AUTOMOTIVE ACTIVE GRILLE SHUTTER MARKET SEGMENTS

By Vehicle Type

• Passenger Car

• LCV

• Heavy Commercial Vehicle

By Shutter Vanes Type

• Horizontal AGS

• Vertical AGS

By Shutter Type

• Visible AGS

• Non-Visible AGS

For the car and SUV markets, the rising fuel cost is scaring first time buyers. Earlier, the increase in price was occasional and the automotive industry used to understand its impact easily, however, nowadays the surge in prices occurs more often, thus the impact is difficult to interpret. Over the past one year, fuel prices have been inching upward and has significantly impacted the total cost of ownership of vehicles, which is an important factor that is considered by the consumers. Hence, it can be concluded that there is rise in demand for vehicles with higher fuel-efficiency.

The automotive active grille shutter market is segmented on the basis of vehicle type, shutter vanes type, shutter type, and region. Based on vehicle type, its segmentation is done into passenger car, LCV, and HCV. By shutter vanes type, it is categorized into horizontal AGS and vertical AGS. By shutter type, it is bifurcated into visible AGS and non-visible AGS. By region, it is analyzed for Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and LAMEA.

