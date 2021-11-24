Business Transaction Market Key Companies , Business Opportunities , Trends , Top Key Vendor , Growth And Outlook 2028
Business Transaction Market Size – USD 2.29 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 14.4%
VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, November 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Business Transaction market size is expected to reach USD 6.73 Billion at a steady revenue CAGR of 14.4% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Businesses are adopting transcription technology to ensure higher efficiency and proper maintenance of their data, and Business Transaction leads to better content management, which are some key factors driving market revenue growth currently.
Business Transaction market revenue in Asia Pacific is expected to register a rapid growth rate during the forecast period due to rapid digitalization in developing countries and high demand from countries such as Japan, Singapore, South Korea, and China. Emergence of several IT companies in developing countries and rising traction and use of video and audio conferencing is supporting growth of the market in the region to a significant extent.
Business Transaction includes transcription of video or audio content arising from webinars, interviews, workshops, teleseminars, seminars teleclasses, meeting notes, personal notes, presentations, conferences, and others that are used for professional or commercial purposes or objectives. Some organizations are reluctant to adopt the technology due to privacy issues. Various business organizations are taking precautions by signing contracts and agreements to reduce risks of data breach and to protect credibility and security of their respective firms. Professional firms follow stringent measure such as monthly backups, password protected computers, secure file transfer and others.
Key Companies in the Business Transaction Market include:
Digital Nirvana Inc., Tech-Synergy, 3Play Media, NCH Software, Focus Forward, Crimson Interactive Inc., Voice Products Inc., RndSofttech.com, TranscribeMe Inc., and Indoswift
Research Methodology
The Business Transaction Market report is created using primary and secondary research. Primary research involves collection of first-hand information from the industry players by our team. Secondary research involves collection of information from various paid and unpaid sources which is backed by industry experts and analysts.
Key Topics Covered in the Report
Business Transaction Market Size, Growth, and Forecast
Market Drivers
Market Restraints
Research Methodology
Business Transaction Market Segmentation
Business Transaction Market Country and Regional Analysis
Business Transaction Market , by Country
Business Transaction Market , by region
Key Objectives of the Business Transaction Market Report:
Examine the size of the global Business Transaction Market based on the parameters of value and volume.
Accurately calculate the market shares, consumption, and other essential aspects of different segments of the global Business Transaction Market .
Explore the underlying dynamics of the global Business Transaction Market .
Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Software
Services
Tools
Technology-Powered
Human-Powered
Procurement Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Outsourcing
Offshoring
Both
Enterprise Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Large Enterprises
Small & Medium Sized Enterprises
End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
IT & Telecom
Media & Entertainment
BFSI
Retail & Consumer Goods
Manufacturing
Others
Global Business Transaction Market Geographical Landscape - Synopsis:
The report closely studies the growth trajectory of the global Business Transaction Market . It brings to light the global dominance of the leading regional segments, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.
The study elaborates on the crucial information pertaining to the regional market share. It simultaneously focuses on the significant details about the growth patterns of each regional market.
Moreover, the report encases an exhaustive geographical study of the market, emphasizing the business growth prospects and market barriers for each of the key market regions.
