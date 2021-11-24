Pneumonia Therapeutics Market Trends and Growth 2030, Market Segmentation and Key Companies

COVID19 pandemic has positively impacted pneumonia therapeutics market, declaration by WHO that people suffering from COVID19 is highly susceptible to pneumonia

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, November 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Pneumonia Therapeutics Market generated $12.2 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $25.5 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 8.5% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Surge in prevalence of pneumonia, rise in geriatric population with weaker immune systems, increase in incidence and spending for community-acquired pneumonia, and rise in number of product launches drive the growth of the global pneumonia therapeutics market. However, high price of pneumonia therapeutics restrains the market to some extent. On the other hand, outbreak of novel viruses attacking respiratory system presents new opportunities in the upcoming years.

COVID-19 scenario:

• The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has positively impacted the pneumonia therapeutics market, owing to declaration by WHO that people suffering from COVID-19 is highly susceptible to pneumonia.

• Moreover, surge in R&D for the treatment of COVID-19 associated pneumonia has generated high revenue.

• However, dearth of workforce as well as resource limitations due to COVID-19 are expected to negatively impact the growth of the industry in the forecast period.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global pneumonia therapeutics market based on therapeutics, distribution channel, age group, and region.

Based on therapeutics, the prevention vaccines segment held the highest market share in 2020, holding more than two-thirds of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the treatment drugs segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 9.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on distribution channel, the hospitals segment held the largest market share in 2020, holding more than three-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the pharmaceutical stores segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 10.0% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2030. However, LAMEA is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 12.0% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global pneumonia therapeutics market analyzed in the research include Abbott Laboratories, Bayer AG, Eli Lilly & Company, Glaxosmithkline PLC., Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Merck KGAA, Novartis AG, Pfizer, Inc., Sanofi S.A., and Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Limited.

