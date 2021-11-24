Irritable Bowel Syndrome Treatment Market Projected to Shows Impressive Hike in Growth Rate by 2026

Adoption of sedentary lifestyle and launches of various developed pipeline drugs for Irritable bowel syndrome treatment that contribute to growth of the market

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Irritable Bowel Syndrome Treatment Market by Type, Product, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026," the global irritable bowel syndrome treatment market size was valued at $ 1,071 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $2,012 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2019 to 2026.

Irritable bowel syndrome is a gastrointestinal tract (GT) illness with the symptoms such as alteration of bowel habits and severe abdominal pain. Usually, the digested food passes through the gastrointestinal tract (GT) and the movement of food is due to intestinal muscle contraction.

Access Full Summary: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/irritable-bowel-syndrome-treatment-market-A05948

The major factors that boost the growth of the global irritable bowel syndrome treatment market are adoption of sedentary lifestyle, rise in level of stress, unhealthy diet, rise in geriatric population, surge in prevalence of gastrointestinal diseases and disorders such as alteration of bowel habit, & abdominal pain, increase in awareness programs for irritable bowel syndrome treatment, and launches of various developed pipeline drugs for the irritable bowel syndrome treatment during the forecast period

Depending on type, the IBS with diarrhea (IBS-D) segment dominated the irritable bowel syndrome treatment market in 2018 due to rise in prevalence of gastrointestinal diseases and disorders such as alteration of bowel habit and abdominal pain, rise in level of stress, and unhealthy diet.

By product, the rifaximin segment accounted for the highest revenue share in the irritable bowel syndrome treatment market in 2018, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is attributed to adoption of sedentary lifestyle and rise in geriatric population. In addition, launches of various developed pipeline drugs for the irritable bowel syndrome treatment and rise in awareness programs are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for market expansion in the near future.

For Purchase Inquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6313

In 2018, North America accounted for the major share in the irritable bowel syndrome market size and is expected to continue this trend, owing to availability of well-developed infrastructure facilities, presence of majority of the key players, rise in gastrointestinal diseases, and huge availability of trained medical professionals.

Key Findings of the Study:

• Based on type, the IBS with diarrhea (IBS-D) segment held 47.76% share in the global market in 2018.

• Based on product, the rifaximin segment accounted for the largest irritable bowel syndrome treatment market share in 2018 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

• Based on end user, the drug stores & retail pharmacies segment held 54.01% share in the global market in 2018.

• Based on region, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period.

Major market players:

Abbott Laboratories, Ardelyx Inc., Allergan plc, AstraZeneca plc, Astellas Pharma Inc., Johnson & Johnson (McNeil Consumer Healthcare), GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc., Novartis AG, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.

Other Trending Reports:

Prostate Cancer Treatment Market

Alopecia Treatment Market

About Us:

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model):

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: