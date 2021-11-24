The First 90sCon Will Take Place March 11-13 With Celebrities Melissa Joan Hart, Danielle Fishel and Joey Lawrance

Submit Release
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From the group that produces the annual, sold-out ChristmasCon, as seen in Better Homes and GardensPeople.com and The New York Times, comes 90sCon: a three-day, rad celebration of the best decade with 90s stars Melissa Joan Hart and Danielle Fishel.

Hosted by "Even Stevens" and "Kim Possible" star Christy Carlson Romano, guests will meet some of their favorite 90s celebs as they partake in 90s-style quiz game shows, 'get slimed'--Nickelodeon-style and take plenty of photos on the iconic Orange Couch.

Celebrity guests include Danielle Fishel (aka Topanga on "Boy Meets World"), Melissa Joan Hart ("Sabrina the Teenage Witch,"), Joey Lawrance ("Blossom," "Melissa & Joey"), Lacy Chabert ("Mean Girls," "Party of 5,"), Kellie Williams ("Family Matters") and more.

Attendees will also have access to a private exhibit of original Spice Girls costumes, VIP gifting, celebrity panels, a 90s Cosplay Contest and live entertainment.

Held March 11-13 at The Hartford Convention Center in Hartford, Connecticut, those interested in attending can purchase tickets now at https://www.thats4entertainment.com/90scon

With 12,000 guests a day of a half-male, half-female audience ages 25-50, 90sCon offers multiple integrated branding and sponsorship opportunities. Brands interested in learning more can contact Allie Davis at alliedavisinquiries@gmail.com.

That's4Entertainment was created by four headstrong, innovative women who came together through their love for all things Christmas and The Spice Girls. The group specializes in creating meaningful and memorable experiences for fans, families, friends and celebrities alike. As featured in, Better Homes and Gardens, People.com, The New York Times, their inaugural ChristmasCon was a huge success, expanding to two events in Los Angeles and New Jersey and leading to the launch of their first 90sCon.

