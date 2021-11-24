11/23/21-DIAMOND HEAD STATE MONUMENT TO CLOSE ON UPCOMING HOLIDAYS 

For Immediate News Release: November 23, 2021

DIAMOND HEAD STATE MONUMENT TO CLOSE ON UPCOMING HOLIDAYS

(HONOLULU) – The DLNR Division of State Parks is announcing the closure of Diamond Head State Monument this Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day, as well as on New Year’s Day 2022.

These holiday closures are due to staff shortages and the higher standards of maintenance required for this high use park. Other parks will remain open, but with limited staffing.

Following the holiday closures, Diamond Head State Monument will reopen on Nov. 26 and Dec. 26, 2021, and on Jan. 2, 2022, at 6 a.m.

