Chipless RFID Market Expected to Reach $4,744.0 Million by 2027 | Alien Technology, Applied Wireless, Avery Dennison

Chipless RFID Market Report

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A chipless RFID system is equipped with a planar encoder (characteristically a printed pattern containing the ID code) & an antenna for communication with the reader. Due to low-cost conductive inks, the cost of the tag can be significantly reduced. The chipless RFID system has benefits over conventional sensors due to its lower radiated power, lower cost, robustness, and longer storage life. Alternatively, chipless RFID system provide identification data & monitor several physical parameters of tagged items without having an active sensor in the circuitry.

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Chipless RFID Market by Product Type (Tag, and Reader), Frequency (Low frequency, High frequency, and Ultrahigh frequency), Application (Smart Cards, Smart Tickets, and Others), End User (Retail, Healthcare, Logistics and Transportation, BFSI, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027.” According to a report, the global Chipless RFID industry size was valued at $903.3 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $4,744.0 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 23.1%. Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the leading contributor to the global Chipless RFID market during the forecast period, followed by Europe and North America.

The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, key segments, competitive landscape, value chain, top investment pockets, and major investment feasibility. These data and statistics are helpful for Chipless RFID Market players, startups, stakeholders, and investors to gain useful insights and information on the market and adopt necessary strategies.

The report offers a detailed analysis of top market players operating in the global Chipless RFID Market. The leading players analyzed in the report include Alien Technology, LLC., Applied Wireless, Inc., Avery Dennison Corporation, Checkpoint Systems, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., iDTRONIC GmbH, Impinj, Inc., Invengo Technology Pte. Ltd., NXP Semiconductors, and Zebra Technologies Corporation.

They have adopted various strategies such as new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, expansion, collaborations, and others to achieve sustainable growth and competitive edge across the international markets.

The research offers extensive analysis of drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the global Chipless RFID Market. These insights are helpful in determining driving forces, capitalize on them, and take necessary steps to achieve growth. In addition, market players, investors, and new entrants can tap on new opportunities, explore the market potential, and gain competitive edge.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global Chipless RFID Market based on type, applications, end users and region. Detailed analysis of each segment and sub-segment is offered in the research with the help of tabular and graphical representation. This analysis is helpful in determining the largest revenue generating and fastest growing segments and determining strategies to achieve sustainable growth.

The research provides a comprehensive competitive scenario of each region in the global Chipless RFID Market. Regions discussed in the study include North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa). These insights are helpful in devising strategies and tap on new opportunities in new markets. AMR also offers customization services for a particular region and segment on demand.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

• This study comprises analytical depiction of the global Chipless RFID Market size along with the current global Chipless RFID Market trends and future estimations to depict imminent investment pockets.

• The overall Chipless RFID Market analysis is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

• The Chipless RFID Market forecast is quantitatively analyzed from 2021 to 2027 to benchmark the financial competency.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the market.

Key Market Segments

• By Application

o Smart Cards

o Smart Tickets

o Others

• By Product Type

o Tag

o Reader

• By End User

o Retail

o Healthcare

o Logistics and Transportation

o BFSI

o Others

• By Frequency

o Low frequency

o High frequency

o Ultrahigh frequency

• By Region

o North America

 U.S.

 Canada

 Mexico

o Europe

 UK

 Germany

 France

 Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

 China

 Japan

 India

 Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

 Latin America

 Middle East

 Africa

