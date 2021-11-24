Ultrasonic Sensor Market Size to Reach $10.43 Billion by 2028, Automotive Segment to Secure Leading Position

Ultrasonic Sensor Market Report

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An ultrasonic sensor functions on similar principles as a radar system. An ultrasonic sensor translates electrical energy into acoustic waves and vice versa. A microcontroller is used for communication, which sends a trigger signal to the ultrasonic sensor. Generally, the duty cycle of this trigger signal is 10 µS. An ultrasonic sensor produces ultrasonic wave bursts and initiates a time counter. When an echo signal is received, the timer stops. The ultrasonic sensor output is a high pulse with similar duration as the time alteration between transmitted ultrasonic bursts and the received echo signal.

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Ultrasonic Sensor Market by Product Type (Proximity Detection and Range Measurement), Application (Level Monitoring, Anti-Collision Detection, Distance Measurement, Object Detection, Loop Control, Robotic Sensing, and Others), End User (Automotive, Industrial, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Food & Beverages, Aerospace & Defense, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028.” According to a report, the global ultrasonic sensor market size was valued at $4.90 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $10.43 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 11.10%. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the leading contributor to the global market growth during the forecast period, followed by North America and Europe.

The global ultrasonic sensor market is anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Factors, such as growing use of ultrasonic sensors for object detection, pallet detection, and distance measurement across numerous industries, drive the growth of ultrasonic sensor market. The product is also widely used in the food & beverages industry for various purposes such as material handling, processing, and hygiene detection. However, limitation of ultrasonic sensors, such as limited detection range, is a major restraint to the global ultrasonic sensor market. In addition, growing demand from the healthcare sector for numerous applications, such as echocardiograms and echo graphs, is expected to create opportunities for the ultrasonic sensor industry.

The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, key segments, competitive landscape, value chain, top investment pockets, and major investment feasibility. These data and statistics are helpful for Ultrasonic Sensor Market players, startups, stakeholders, and investors to gain useful insights and information on the market and adopt necessary strategies.

The report offers a detailed analysis of top market players operating in the global Ultrasonic Sensor Market. The leading players analyzed in the report include Balluff GmbH, Banner Engineering Corp., Baumer Group, Hans Turck GmbH & Co. KG (Turck), Honeywell International Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd, OMRON Corporation, Pepperl+Fuchs SE, Rockwell Automation, Inc., and Sick AG.

They have adopted various strategies such as new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, expansion, collaborations, and others to achieve sustainable growth and competitive edge across the international markets.

The research offers extensive analysis of drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the global Ultrasonic Sensor Market. These insights are helpful in determining driving forces, capitalize on them, and take necessary steps to achieve growth. In addition, market players, investors, and new entrants can tap on new opportunities, explore the market potential, and gain competitive edge.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global Ultrasonic Sensor Market based on type, applications, end users and region. Detailed analysis of each segment and sub-segment is offered in the research with the help of tabular and graphical representation. This analysis is helpful in determining the largest revenue generating and fastest growing segments and determining strategies to achieve sustainable growth.

The research provides a comprehensive competitive scenario of each region in the global Ultrasonic Sensor Market. Regions discussed in the study include North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa). These insights are helpful in devising strategies and tap on new opportunities in new markets. AMR also offers customization services for a particular region and segment on demand.

Key Market Segments

By Product Type

• Proximity Detection

• Range Measurement

By Application

• Level Monitoring

• Anti-Collision Detection

• Distance Measurement

• Object Detection

• Loop Control

• Robotic Sensing

• Others

By End User

• Automotive

• Industrial

• Consumer Electronics

• Healthcare

• Food & Beverages

• Aerospace & Defense

• Others

By Region

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Russia

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Australia & New Zealand

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

