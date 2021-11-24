New traffic signals at Kaumualii Highway and intersection with Laulea Street and Mahea Road activate Wednesday, Dec. 1

Main, News Posted on Nov 23, 2021 in Highways News

LIHUE – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies Kauai motorists that a new traffic signal system is being installed at Kaumualii Highway (Route 50) and its intersection with Laulea Street and Mahea Road. The system will operate in flashing mode starting this week, Wednesday, Nov. 24 and go through Tuesday, Nov. 30. This temporary action is to alert motorists to the new signals that will serve as traffic control measures at the intersection.

The traffic signals facing Kaumualii Highway will be flashing yellow and those facing Laulea Street and Mahea Road will be flashing red. Motorists are not required to stop during the flashing yellow indication, but should slow down, proceed with caution and remain alert. The flashing red indication should be treated as a stop sign. The traffic signals are scheduled to be turned on and in normal operation on Wednesday, Dec. 1.

Message boards will be in place on Kaumualii Highway in advance of the new traffic signals going fully operational, notifying motorists of the Dec. 1 activation date.

HDOT advises caution when traveling through the area as drivers become familiar with the new traffic signals. For more information, or if you have questions, please contact the contractor (Earthworks Pacific) at 246-8808 or HDOT at 241-3000.

