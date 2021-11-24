Kaumualii Highway brush clearing in Maluhia Nov. 29 & 30

Main, News Posted on Nov 23, 2021 in Highways News

LIHUE – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) informs Kauai highway users of a single lane closure on Kaumualii Highway (Route 50) between Maluhia Road and mile marker 6 (“Halfway Bridge”) on Monday, Nov. 29 through Tuesday, Nov. 30 from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for brush clearing.

The single lane closure with alternating traffic control is needed to ensure visibility on the highway and safe access for pedestrians and bicyclists. HDOT crews typically clear this area at least twice annually. Tree trimming and brush clearing is done during daylight for the safety of the crews and need for the crews to see what they are doing.

Kauai is also currently within fledgling season when endangered and threatened seabird fledglings make their way to the ocean from their burrows. No night work is allowed during this period between Sept. 15 and Dec. 15 to reduce the risk of lights leading the fledglings off course where they frequently become disoriented and die.

Electronic message boards have been posted to notify the public of the work. Highway users are advised to expect delays, account for extra travel time, and use apps such as Google Maps or Waze to plan their commutes.

