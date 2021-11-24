Path to delightful life revealed in new children's book - Return to Eden: A lesson in love for all ages

Return to Eden children's book released on Amazon Nov 2021 Bright and colorful watercolor illustrations captivate young minds A simple view for children merges with an advanced perspective for adults in Return to Eden: A lesson in love for all ages

Released by The Inner Buddha on Nov 2021, Return to Eden teaches children how to embrace unconditional love, and integrates an advanced view for adults.

We were inspired to create a guide that would amaze and astound people of all ages. Return to Eden is so simple a child can embrace it, yet the wisdom is what we all seek, even as adults.” — Chris T