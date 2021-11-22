In most cases, the Supreme Court will give up jurisdiction over a case by issuing its remittitur as soon as “a decision of the court is final.” (Rule 8.540(b)(1).) But rule 8.540(c)(2) provides another option: “On a party’s or its own motion and for good cause, the court may stay a remittitur’s issuance for a reasonable period.”
You just read:
Not (necessarily) so fast: the Supreme Court sometimes holds off on issuing its remittitur
