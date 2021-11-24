Home Care Pulse Expands Leadership Team as Part of Ongoing Effort to Combat Caregiver Shortages
Home Care Pulse is making investments in key leadership positions to scale its efforts to help agencies combat caregiver shortages.REXBURG, ID, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Home Care Pulse, a leading provider of experience management, training, and reputation management, has announced today that it is making key leadership changes and investments to reflect company growth and the ongoing effort to provide agencies with a long-term solution to caregiver shortages.
In September, Home Care Pulse shared a new brand identity for its solutions within the home care industry and other post-acute end markets. As part of the continuation of the changes made over the last couple of months, Home Care Pulse is investing in more leadership seats to ensure that the company is well-positioned for current and future expansion.
The following changes have taken place effective November 2021:
Erik Madsen is stepping aside from his role as Chief Executive Officer to spend more time with family and in service with his community in Rexburg, Idaho. Although his day-to-day involvement will dissipate Erik will still be involved with Home Care Pulse as an investor.
Todd Austin is filling the new role of President of Home Care Pulse, where he will be implementing the company’s mission and vison, managing the executive team, and overseeing all the finical aspects of the company. Todd has served as Chief Operating Officer for four years at Home Care Pulse.
Brian Zeichick has taken the role of Chief Product Officer. Brian brings over 20 years of experience leading product design and strategy for healthcare technology companies. Prior to Home Care Pulse, Brian led the user experience design team at MedAnalytics to deliver innovative products to the healthcare analytics market. Brian’s extensive experience includes companies such as eProcrates, Quadramed, CareFx, Nible Storage, LinkExchange, and Merced Systems.
Amber Monroe, a customer success and healthcare technology veteran with a long history of leading successful teams at companies like Optum and PracticeSuite, has joined Home Care Pulse as Director of Customer Success. Amber has over 15 years of experience in the healthcare industry, with proven success in building and scaling customer success departments and deploying proactive methods to optimize the customer experience.
Joshua Kondik is joining Home Care Pulse as Vice President of Sales. Josh brings over a decade of healthcare technology experience with companies such as Athenahealth, GE Healthcare, ABILITY Network, and Greenway Health. Josh has partnered with some of the largest healthcare organizations in the country to improve sales processes and scale growth.
“This is a significant moment in Home Care Pulse’s history, and I’m grateful for Erik’s leadership over the last seven years,” said Chris Bennett, Executive Chairman of Home Care Pulse. “Equally, I’m excited for what the future holds under Todd’s leadership. His vision, dedication, and passion for our organization and customers has been critical to our ability to scale the last four years and will only be enhanced with these key additions to the team.”
These additions will help propel Home Care Pulse’s future momentum as it continues a period of unprecedented growth. The combined expertise of its new leadership team will play a key role in furthering Home Care Pulse’s mission to empower care providers to deliver more quality care in the home.
“I’m thrilled to be a part of a company that guides home care agencies to provide excellent care and employment,” said Todd Austin, President of Home Care Pulse. “We know every agency needs insights, training, and tools to meaningfully improve every client and caregiver experience. With the launch of the Care Intelligence Platform, we didn’t want that to be the end, but the beginning — and that’s why the investment into our team is one of many steps we will take to continue to empower every person to receive the highest quality of care at home.”
To learn more about Home Care Pulse’s ongoing effort to help post-acute agencies improve care outcomes and combat worker shortages, visit: https://www.homecarepulse.com/care-intelligence/.
