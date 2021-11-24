Baton Rouge COVID-19 vaccination event on Nov. 21 to feature fun for the whole family
The Louisiana Department of Health is partnering with The Links, Incorporated’s La Capitale and Baton Rouge chapters as well as other community partners to host a free, family-friendly COVID-19 vaccination event this Sunday, November 21 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Quarters-Endless Entertainment, 4530 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd. in Baton Rouge.
Similar to what was seen in adult vaccine trials, the vaccine is nearly 91% effective in preventing COVID-19 among children ages 5-11 years. Community-based vaccination events make vaccines more widely accessible and remain an important component of fighting COVID-19 in Louisiana.
Currently, the CDC reports that more than 48% of Louisianans are fully vaccinated against COVID and nearly 53%, about 2.5 million people, have taken at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. In addition, more than 118,000 children in Louisiana have been vaccinated against COVID-19.
Frequently asked questions
Where and how do I get my child vaccinated?
What is the risk of COVID-19 to children?
Why should you consider getting your child vaccinated?
Vaccination, along with other preventative measures, can protect children from COVID-19 using the safe and effective vaccines already recommended for use in adolescents and adults in the United States. The most common side effect was a sore arm.
COVID-19 vaccines have undergone — and will continue to undergo — the most intensive safety monitoring in U.S. history. Vaccinating children will help protect them from getting COVID-19 and therefore reducing their risk of severe disease, hospitalizations, or developing long-term COVID-19 complications.
Getting your children vaccinated can help protect them against COVID-19, as well as reduce disruptions to in-person learning and activities by helping curb community transmission.
What if you have more questions?
Families can call the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at 1-855-453-0774 to find a provider in their area and to speak to medical professionals with clinical experience who can help answer their questions.