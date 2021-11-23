Single Lane Restrictions Route 119 Northbound - Youngwood

​

Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of a left-lane restriction on Route 119 North (3rd Street) located in Youngwood, Westmoreland County. The restriction will be located between Hillis Street and Stout’s Discount Carpeting. The restriction will begin on Monday, November 30 and will continue into the Spring of 2022.

The lane restriction will be in place to allow crews to perform drainage work All work is dependent on weather. Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Media contact: Jay Ofsanik, 724-439-7135

