Court News ...

South Carolina Judicial Branch

Supreme Court of South Carolina

Columbia, South Carolina

Spartanburg Family Court Holds “Pro Se Day” to Resolve Pending Divorces for Unrepresented Litigants

COLUMBIA, S.C. (Nov. 23, 2021) – Supreme Court of South Carolina Chief Justice Donald W. Beatty authorized Family Court Judges in Spartanburg to hold a special term of court on Monday, Nov. 22, dedicated to resolving pending divorces for litigants who appeared in court “pro se,” meaning the parties were not represented by attorneys.

Pro Se Day was held yesterday at Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium, and the following Family Court Judges presided over the hearings:

Family Court Judge Usha J. Bridges

Family Court Judge Angela J. Moss, and

Family Court Judge M. Todd Thigpen.

Among them, the judges resolved 98 pending divorce cases on Pro Se Day.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has necessarily delayed many court proceedings, and this event is an example of the ingenuity courts must now demonstrate in order to move cases,” said Chief Justice Beatty. “The role of the court system is to resolve legal matters, and I commend the Spartanburg Family Court judges who recognized the opportunity to hold these proceedings and thereby help litigants more quickly find just resolution in their respective cases.”

In South Carolina, Family Court has exclusive jurisdiction over all divorce proceedings pursuant to S.C. Code Ann. § 63-3-530 (A)(2).

# # #