Attorney General Josh Stein Honors Five Eastern North Carolina Residents with Dogwood Awards
For Immediate Release: Tuesday, November 23, 2021
(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein today awarded four eastern North Carolina leaders with the Attorney General’s Dogwood Award. The attorney general distributes these awards annually to honor North Carolinians who work to keep people safe, healthy, and happy in their communities.
The eastern North Carolina recipients are:
Secretary Eddie Buffaloe
“Secretary Buffaloe has dedicated his career in law enforcement to building trust with North Carolinians and protecting our communities,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “He has worked to improve the work of law enforcement officers across our state and maintain peace in moments of unrest in Elizabeth City. I look forward to working with him as he leads the Department of Public Safety.”
Eddie Buffaloe is the secretary of the North Carolina Department of Public Safety and former chief of police for Elizabeth City.
Dr. Kerianne Crockett
“For years, North Carolina was in a minority of states that allowed pregnant women in jails and prisons to be shackled, putting women and their unborn children in grave danger,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “Because of Dr. Crockett’s leadership and advocacy, as well as the recommendations from groups including our Task Force for Racial Equity in Criminal Justice, that is no longer the case. Now, women who are incarcerated will get the reproductive health care they need with dignity, which is their right. Dr. Crockett spoke up for these women, and in doing so, helped protect their and their children’s lives.”
Dr. Kerianne Crockett is a board-certified obstetrician and gynecologist who advocates on behalf of the North Carolina Obstetrical and Gynecological Society and works at the ECU Brody School of Medicine and Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.
Sue Lee, Rod Lee, and Karen Prince
“HeartWorks is a shining example of North Carolinians looking out for their fellow North Carolinians,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “Sue and Rod Lee, Karen Prince, and their team have created an organization to help improve children’s mental and physical well-being and ensure they have the greatest possible chance at building happy, stable futures. I’m so grateful for their dedication to our young people.”
Sue and Rod Lee are the founders of HeartWorks, a nonprofit organization based in Pamlico County that provides education and counseling to address the underserved physical and mental health needs of local youth. Karen Prince is the executive director at HeartWorks Childrens’ Medical Home Mission.
The 2021 Dogwood Award recipients are:
- Dr. Rasheeda Monroe, The Sister Circle, Cary
- Dr. Netasha McLawhorn, The Sister Circle, Raleigh
- Dr. Michele Benoit-Wilson, The Sister Circle, Raleigh
- Dr. Tiffany Lowe-Payne, The Sister Circle, Wendell
- Dr. Jacqueline Hicks, The Sister Circle, Zebulon
- Dr. Nerissa M. Price, The Sister Circle, Raleigh
- Lowe’s Home Improvement, Mooresville
- President Deborah Dicks Maxwell, North Carolina NAACP, Wilmington
- Dr. Kerianne Crockett, North Carolina Obstetrical and Gynecological Society, ECU Brody School of Medicine, and Vidant Medical Center, Greenville
- Kristie Puckett Williams, American Civil Liberties Union of North Carolina, Charlotte
- Secretary Eddie Buffaloe, North Carolina Department of Public Safety, Raleigh
- Sheriff Quentin Miller, Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, Asheville
- Officer Stephanie Collins, Fayetteville Police Department, Fayetteville
- Ingram Bell, Gate City Coalition, Greensboro
- Linda Combs, sexual assault Survivor and advocate, Fayetteville
- Sue and Rod Lee, HeartWorks, Bayboro
- Karen Prince, HeartWorks, Bayboro
- Chief Chris Blue, Chapel Hill Police Department, Chapel Hill
- District Attorney Matt Scott, Robeson County, Lumberton
- Sen. Jim Burgin, District 12 (Harnett, Johnson, and Lee counties), Angier
- Kemp Burdette, Cape Fear River Watch, Wilmington
- Margaret D. Bordeaux, North Carolina Division of Public Health’s Injury and Violence Prevention Branch, Wilmington
- Major Elijah Bazemore, Durham County Sheriff’s Office, Durham
- Kevin Leonard, North Carolina Association of County Commissioners, Apex
- Sara LaVere, Brunswick County Board of Elections, Brunswick County
- Rep. Dean Arp, District 69 (Union County), Monroe
- Rep. Jason Saine, District 97 (Lincoln County), Lincolnton
- Rep. Donny C. Lambeth, District 75 (Forsyth County), Winston-Salem
- Rep. Jake Johnson, District 113 (Henderson, Polk, and Transylvania counties), Mill Springs
- Michelle Ellis, Hunter Huss High School, Gastonia
- Octavia Hamilton, Isaac Dickson Elementary School, Asheville
- Dean Bagnoni, John F. Kennedy High School, Winston-Salem
- Christopher Lane, Chapel Hill Police Department, Chapel Hill
- Marcus Morris, Scotland Neck Police Department, Scotland Neck
- Southern Appalachian Highlands Conservancy, Asheville
- Piedmont Land Conservancy, Greensboro
