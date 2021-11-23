Kansas Supreme Court makes appointments to Advisory Council on Dispute ...

TOPEKA—The Kansas Supreme Court appointed four new members to the Advisory Council on Dispute Resolution and reappointed three others.

All will serve from July 1, 2021, through June 30, 2024.

New members are:

Janell Murphey, mediator, Salina Initiative for Restorative Justice

District Judge Kendra Lewison, 21st Judicial District, composed of Clay and Riley counties

Retired Chief Judge Kevin Moriarty, mediator, Moriarty Mediation

Amanda Lovell, court services officer, 30th Judicial District, composed of Barber, Harper, Kingman, Pratt, and Sumner counties

Reappointed members are:

Jenna Esquibel, court services officer and mediator, 10th Judicial District, which is Johnson County

Chief Judge Laura Lewis, 16th Judicial District, composed of Clark, Comanche, Ford, Gray, Kiowa, and Meade counties

Tonya Ricklefs, assistant professor of social work at Washburn University and mediator

Also serving on the committee are:

Lindsey Anderson, mediation director, Topeka Center for Peace and Justice

Mickey Armstrong, instructor, coordinator, and mediator, Fort Hays State University

Jennifer Foster, court administrator for the 9th Judicial District, composed of Harvey and McPherson counties

Ronnie Beach, mediator, Advanced Mediation Services, and mediation trainer, Conflict Resolution Services

Dr. John Errante, PhD, mediator in the 10th Judicial District, which is Johnson County

District Judge Keven O’Grady, committee chair,10th Judicial District, which is Johnson County

Adina Morse, attorney and mediator, Barnhill & Morse P.A.

Marvin Motley, attorney and mediator, Associates in Dispute Resolution

Rylee Screeton, domestic court services officer in the 29th Judicial District, which is Wyandotte County

Sheryl Wilson, executive director and mediator, Kansas Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution

The Dispute Resolution Act established dispute resolution as a means to resolve issues by means other than litigation, using an impartial third party to help the two sides reach a settlement.

Council members are knowledgeable and trained in dispute resolution. The council advises the Supreme Court and its director of dispute resolution.