MDHHS issues Request for Proposals for juvenile justice racial and ethnic disparities reduction

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Nov. 23, 2021

CONTACT: Chelsea Wuth, 517-241-2112

LANSING, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) in collaboration with the Michigan Committee on Juvenile Justice has issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) for stakeholders to implement and evaluate programming to reduce racial and ethnic disparities (RED) in the juvenile justice system.

MDHHS is committed to the goal of decreasing disparities, unequal treatment and unequal outcomes amongst youth belonging to racial or ethnic minorities. Applicants funded through this program must demonstrate that RED exists in their jurisdiction and must propose activities that will address those disparities at arrest.

MDHHS expects to award approximately $600,000 over a two-year period through this competitive RFP process to multiple agencies, with funding of up to $300,000 per year to implement and evaluate programming to reduce RED in their jurisdictions.

The Michigan Committee on Juvenile Justice provides advice, suggestions and solutions to Governor Gretchen Whitmer on juvenile justice issues. The committee works collaboratively with MDHHS and other agencies and has been instrumental in changing practices, policies, and philosophies to improve the juvenile justice system.

Grant applications must be submitted electronically through the EGrAMS program by Jan. 4, 2022, at 3 p.m. The program period begins Feb. 1, 2022, and ends Sept. 30, 2022. Successful applicants may be able to receive funding through Sept. 30, 2023, subject to funding availability and acceptable performance.

For more information or to apply, visit the EGrAMS website and select "About EGrAMS" link in the left panel to access the "Competitive Application Instructions" training manual. The complete RFP can be accessed under the "Current Grants" section under the "Childrens Services Agency" link and selecting the "RED-2022" grant program.

