MK Nature Center's Holiday Bird Seed Sale is Dec. 3-4

The MK Nature Center will host its 15th annual bird seed sale on Dec. 3 and 4. Come and stock up on food for your favorite backyard birds. Proceeds from this event benefit educational programs and day-to-day operations at the MK Nature Center.

High-quality bird seed, including black-oil sunflower, dove and quail mix, nyjer thistle and other varieties are provided through partnership with Wild Birds Unlimited of Boise. Wild Birds Unlimited is a long-time supporter of this event, helping make sure that the bird seed sale is one of the nature center’s most successful and popular fundraisers.

The MK Nature Center Gift Shop will have many nature-themed holiday items for purchase. Come check out these items for the nature lover on your holiday gift list.

COVID-19 Procedures: We are encouraging everyone to wear a mask.

For more information, please contact Sue Dudley at sue.dudley@idfg.idaho.gov or call 208-287-2900.