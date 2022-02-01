212Quest Peru And Machu Picchu Motorcycle Travel Adventure
EINPresswire.com/ -- 212Quest is pleased to announce that the Peru and Mahu Picchu motorcycle travel quet is open for participation. Ever wondered what makes a motorcycle travel adventure to Peru a worthwhile experience? Its the historic landmarks, awe-inspiring towns, mouthwatering local cuisines, beautiful islands, and of course, the star of the show, Machu Picchu.
For a full list of eligibility criteria and pictures of places participants will be touring, visit https://212quest.com/
"The Peru And Machu Picchu motorcycle travel quest is for travelers that want an immersive travel experience. It is for people that don't want to be confined to the metal coverings of a car or truck, and if that is you, then the Peru And Machu Picchu motorcycle travel quest might just be the best travel adventure of your life."
Join other adventurous participants in this 13-day trip that goes through Arequipa, Puerto Inka, Cuzco, and Machu Picchu, and other tourist destinations. Participants will follow a scandalous trail of clues and hunt down quirky objects with huge smiles on their faces and the winds flapping behind their ears. And there is more. Participants also get a 100%, 50%, or a 25% refund of their participatory fee when they become the quest's first-place, second-place, or third-place winner.
The Peru And Machu Picchu motorcycle travel quest is open for participation, and interested travelers can https://212quest.com/ for more details.
About 212Quest
212Quest is a travel adventure company that organizes adventurous world travels that go beyond the norm. What we do differently is – offer you a new form of traveling that is challenging, engaging, and highly entertaining by adding treasure hunts to make for a truly unique experience. Can you solve real-life puzzles or follow adventurous trails that lead to dreamy and mysterious locations around the world? Then this travel adventure might be the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity you have been waiting for.
Mr Travel
