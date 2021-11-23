Arrest Made in Burglary One and Theft One (Stolen Auto) Offenses: 1300 Block of C Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Burglary One and Theft One (Stolen Auto) offenses that occurred on Sunday, November 21, 2021, in the 1300 block of C Street, Northeast.

At approximately 7:35 pm, the suspect gained entry into an occupied residence while two other suspects stood outside the listed location and served as lookouts. Once inside, the suspect took property to include keys to a vehicle. The suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. The victim’s vehicle has since then been recovered.

On Sunday, November 21, 2021, a 13 year-old juvenile male, of Northeast, DC was arrested and charged with Burglary One and Theft One (Stolen Auto).

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

