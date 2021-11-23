Arrests Made in an Armed Carjacking (Knife) Offense: 700 Block of 5th Street, Northeast

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s First District announce arrests have been made in reference to an Armed Carjacking (Knife) offense that occurred on Monday, November 22, 2021, in the 700 block of 5th Street, Northeast.

At approximately 6:50 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. A suspect brandished a knife and demanded the victim’s vehicle. The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene in the vehicle.

On Monday, November 22, 2021, a 15 year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC, and a 13 year-old juvenile male, of Northeast, DC, were arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking (Knife). Additionally, as a result of the detectives’ investigation, the 13 year-old juvenile male was charged with the following offense:

Burglary One and Theft One (Stolen Auto): On Sunday, November 21, 2021, at approximately 7:35 pm, the suspect gained entry to an occupied residence while two other suspects stood outside the 1300 block of C Street, Northeast, and served as lookouts. Once inside, the suspect took property to include keys to a vehicle. The suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. The victim’s vehicle has since then been recovered.

Previously, on Sunday, November 21, 2021, a different 13 year-old juvenile male, of Northeast, DC was arrested and charged with Burglary One and Theft One (Stolen Auto).

These cases remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.