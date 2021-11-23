TempStars Presents Funding Support to Charities as Part of Give Back Initiative
TempStars took a portion of the fees it receives for placing temporary employees at dental offices and donated the fees as part of its Give Back Initiative.
We empower dental professionals looking for temporary work - giving them flexibility and a chance to choose their own hourly rate without awkward negotiations or hassles from an agency.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TempStars, North America’s largest and top-rated dental temping and hiring service, presented approximately $7,500 today to four charities as part of its ongoing commitment to give back and support charitable organizations throughout North America.
— Dr. James Younger , CEO and Founder of TempStars
The charities were:
· American Academy of Paediatric Dentistry Foundation - https://aapdfoundation.org/
· Gift From The Heart - https://www.giftfromtheheart.ca/
· Smiles Foundation - https://www.smilesfoundation.org/
· AboutFace (https://www.aboutface.ca/)
Dr. James Younger, a practicing dentist and Founder/CEO of TempStars, said the Initiative “is a fundamental part of our team and company culture. We look for opportunities to support worthwhile organizations that are making a positive impact in connection with the dental profession,” he added. “This has been a priority since we were founded in 2015. We would like to donate even more in the future, especially to those charities that are truly making a difference in the lives of those less fortunate.”
TempStars is able to accomplish this because its technology brings efficiencies to the marketplace by facilitating a direct connection between dental offices and local available temporary dental assistants and hygienists. Specifically, TempStars provides an innovative job board service that helps dental offices hire the best candidate for contract and permanent positions.
“We empower dental professionals looking for temporary work - giving them flexibility with their work-life balance and a chance to choose their own hourly rate without awkward negotiations or hassles from an agency,” said Dr. Younger. “For those seeking their dream job, we provide dental job-seekers with an opportunity to find a great position and build a career at a top dental office.”
Dental hygienists and assistants can sign up here, where they can download the free (Android and iOS) app. The service also works directly on browsers using the web application.
About TempStars
TempStars is North America’s fastest-growing dental temping and hiring service. Since 2015, the company continues to build on cutting-edge mobile technology to directly connect dental professionals quickly and easily. With more than 8,000 dental professional members serving over 3,000 dental offices (and growing daily!), TempStars is quickly becoming the best, first, and default choice for dental professionals looking to hire and get hired for temping and permanent positions. By expanding service in the United States this year, TempStars is showing it is dedicated to inspiring and making a positive impact in the dental community on a global scale.
