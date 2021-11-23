Rocky Owl Returns to Rockefeller Center In a New Rhyming Storybook for Children of All Ages

isbn 9781733305860

Continuing tradition, 80 year old “family poet”” creates book about owl who hitchhiked to Rockefeller Center in Christmas tree tree for youngest grandchild

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- In her 50 year career as a journalist, columnist and psychologist, author of 12 books, Jane Adams PhD , never considered writing for children. But she always read to her children and later her grandchildren, choosing the books from their shelves or her own - the classic children’s books passed down through the generations. But before she tucked them in, what they always clamored for was a poem she made up especially for them.The toasts she’d always delivered to family and friends on special occasions in rhymed, so that’s how she told her youngest grandson Rocky Owl’s Christmas Story – in 18 rhyming couplets! Sometimes her inspiration came from news stories or nature shows, so when the reports about the owl who hitchhiked to Rockefeller Center in a tree went viral, it seemed like a perfect subject for a poem. She recited it on demand from the four year old so many times during Thanksgiving weekend that his mother, a digital publisher, urged her to narrate it for a digital app and storybook. What amazed the prolific author most was the speed of digital publishing, but with more time this year to provide a colorfully illustrated hardcover boot Adams hopes will be a children’s classic.A social psychologist and family coach whose Psychology Today column Between the Lines , focuses on intergenerational relationships, “This has a special meaning for me, more than just writing another book. At this stage of my life and my career, I’m truly grateful.” The book is available now at amazon.com, barnes and noble, and in many stores.ISBN9781733305860

Where have you been all year, Rocky?