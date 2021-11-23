Winston-Salem Business Surrenders ABC Permits after ALE Investigation

Following a shooting over the weekend, a Winston-Salem club owner voluntarily cancelled its ABC permits.

ALE responded to Club Sequel, located at 71 Waughtown Street, after a shooting left a female bystander injured.

Through the course of the investigation, ALE special agents found Club Sequel employees failed to superintend the business the night of the incident. Patrons brought weapons into the club and openly displayed them. An altercation started inside and continued into the parking lot. As they exited, patrons reached for their weapons and shot into the crowd, striking one patron in the leg. ALE also determined several underage patrons were allowed to consume alcoholic beverages and use illegal drugs inside Club Sequel.

This was not the first violent event at this location since opening in May of 2021. In August, a patron was shot after an argument occurred inside the business.

This morning, ALE special agents met with the owner who decided to voluntarily surrender the business’ ABC permits.

“ALE works diligently to ensure ABC-permitted businesses are safe for both the employees and patrons who frequent them,” said Bryan House, Director of Alcohol Law Enforcement. “Because of the permittee’s cooperation to surrender the business’ permits, we hope violence can be avoided at this location in the future.”

The shooting investigation is ongoing with Winston-Salem Police Department.