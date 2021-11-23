DNR to host open house to discuss Loess Hills Wildlife Area forest wildlife stewardship plan

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will hold a public open house on Dec. 2, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Turin Community Center, at 310 Hwy 175, in Turin, to discuss a proposed forest wildlife stewardship plan at the Loess Hills Wildlife Management Area (WMA). The Loess Hills forest wildlife stewardship plan is a guide for future management of the wildlife area which will focus on creating and maintaining wildlife habitat along with promoting long-term sustainability of the forest resource at the Loess Hills WMA.

This will be an informal open house where DNR representatives will be on hand from the Wildlife Bureau and Forestry Section to answer questions and discuss future plans at Loess Hills WMA with the public.