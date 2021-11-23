Mobile Edge Announces Top Picks for Busy Women Executives and Road Warriors
Top Picks for Her for the 2021 Holiday Season
Designed to organize and protect valuable tech, our large selection of carrying cases for women is known for style, versatility, and durability.”ANAHEIM , CA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mobile Edge announces cannot top gifts for busy women executives and road warriors who want to travel smart and look good doing it. They rely on Mobile Edge for highly functional, innovative laptop bags, cases, backpacks, and totes that radiate style and attitude.
“Mobile Edge offers full-featured, distinctive gifts for mobile women,” explains Paul June, VP of Marketing for Anaheim-based Mobile Edge. “Designed to organize and protect valuable tech, our large selection of carrying cases for women is known for style, versatility, and durability.”
Here are several of Mobile Edge’s curated picks for “her” this 2021 holiday gift-giving season.
Our Chocolate Suede Ultra Tote is not just another boring, tech-styled laptop case. Featuring a soft, chocolate-colored suede exterior and removable computer section, this tote is the perfect blend of style and function. It fits laptops up to 17.3 inches and features a zippered interior pocket, detachable cosmetics/accessory pouch, and an EZ-Access ticket pocket. Designed to fit in most overhead compartments or under any seat, it makes a great grab-and-go travel companion.
Mobile Edge’s Urban Laptop Tote is for women who want the convenience of a purse, travel bag, briefcase, and book bag all-in-one. Made from a lightweight, durable charcoal-colored cotton canvas, this tote is easy to carry and multi-purpose. It features a large main compartment, padded pockets for laptops and tablets, and storage for a smartphone and other accessories.
Mobile Edge’s Scan Fast™ Onyx Backpack is designed to speed travelers through airport security without having to remove the laptop. This laptop backpack combines designer quality materials, fittings, and accents with functionality, organization, and protection. It also includes a detachable matching cosmetics/accessory pouch.
The ScanFast Onyx Checkpoint Friendly Briefcase is a briefcase-style laptop case that lets you leave your laptop in the bag when passing through airport checkpoints. Highlights include tailored construction, designer quality materials and fittings, a dedicated laptop compartment, and sections/pockets for papers and accessories.
Our Verona Laptop Tote offers professional styling with a durable Vegan-leather exterior. Highlights include padded, poly-fur-lined pockets, multiple compartments for personal items and accessories, top zipper storage, and a matching accessory clutch. This versatile tote functions well as a briefcase, laptop bag, purse, and travel bag, fitting laptops up to 16 inches.
For the Eco Minded, Mobile Edge’s ECO Backpacks are made from 80% natural cotton canvas. They come in three colors and pack a smaller carbon footprint than many of our other backpacks. The ECO backpacks protect laptops up to 17.3 inches, with extra sections for files, folders, magazines, and accessories.
All Mobile Edge protective laptop cases, backpacks, bags, and totes come with a lifetime warranty and a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee.
Of course, your loved one will need to keep all her tech powered up while she is on the go:
• Mobile Edge’s CORE Power AC USB 27,000mAh Portable Laptop Charger feeds demanding laptops, personal electronics, and USB devices. It delivers 85 watts of power and features a standard AC outlet. It also meets FAA carry-on requirements for batteries.
• For less power-hungry tablets, cameras, and most other USB devices, there is the CORE Power 26,800mAh Portable USB Battery/Charger. Lightweight and airplane-friendly, this mobile power bank easily slips into a briefcase, handbag, backpack, or carry-on.
Buy Now Pay Later with “Pay in 4”
With Mobile Edge’s new “buy now pay later” option, just add items to your Mobile Edge shopping cart, choose PayPal when you check out and select “Pay in 4.” We will ship after the first payment, and you pay for it all in four easy installments over six weeks. Using “Pay in 4” is interest-free and does not affect your credit score.
Mobile Edge Gift Cards
If you would prefer to let your loved one pick a gift, Mobile Edge gift cards are available in denominations from $25 to $250. They can be applied towards any purchase at MobileEdge.com and they never expire.
About Mobile Edge
Founded in 2002, Anaheim's Mobile Edge produces award-winning protective and durable laptop cases, messenger bags, backpacks, totes, and more for mobile professionals, travelers, students, and gamers. Mobile Edge's innovative designs, styles, quality, lifetime warranty, and 100% customer satisfaction guarantee make them a leader in the industry. Mobile Edge also designs and builds custom cases for top computer manufacturers.
