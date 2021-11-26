Joel Matlin, Entrepreneur, invents new Men's Fashion Belt
EINPresswire.com/ -- Joel Matlin, founder of AlarmForce has developed the world's only personalized raised metal initial belt with auto adjustment technology.
"We’ve taken on the challenge to design the perfect and most comfortable belt, with the initials of the wearer in metal on the buckle face.", says Joel Matlin.
"It’s time to wear your own initials on your belt. Every Metal X buckle can be fitted with up to 5 initials - making it a great personalized gift. A personalized custom initial Metal X Belt makes the perfect gift. We're excited to offer until December 13th a personalized ZippyBelt for only $50, reduced from $139 for this one time promotion on Indiegogo."
"We're pleased that the US Patent Office has issued a patent pending on the ZippyBelt design.", Joel Matlin added.
"ZippyBelts is an important advancement in personalized men’s belts. The idea of one’s metal initials placed on a belt buckle (that will never fall off) results in one of the most stylish and practical gifts to receive. The personalization combined with the auto adjustment technology delivers an enhanced wearing experience, not available with traditional holed belts!"
Joel goes on to say "we guarantee delivery before Christmas."
Visit Indiegogo for more information.
Joel Matlin
Joel Matlin
ZippyBelts Inc.
+1 800-936-8051
info@zippybelts.com
