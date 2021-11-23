HHS Announces $35 Million for Telehealth in the Title X Family Planning Program

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced the availability of $35 million in American Rescue Plan (ARP) funding to enhance and expand the telehealth infrastructure and capacity of Title X family planning providers. Title X is the only federal grant program dedicated solely to providing individuals with comprehensive family planning and related preventive health services in communities across the U.S.

“I’ve seen first-hand the critical role that telehealth plays in serving communities, particularly to protect so many families from COVID-19. As providers transitioned from providing in-person primary care to offering telehealth services, we were able to test, vaccinate, and act as lifelines to communities disproportionately hit by the pandemic. Increasing our investment and access to telehealth services remains critical,” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. “This investment is another step towards making telehealth available to all Americans.”

Over the last two years, telehealth adoption in the U.S. has increased dramatically, and Title X grantees have consistently supported the use of telehealth services as an option for their patients. These additional resources will help Title X grantees expand their capacity to provide telehealth services and increase their community’s access to family planning services. These ARP funds will support national efforts to achieve health equity by supporting the enhancement and expansion of telehealth services provided by Title X grantees.

“During the global COVID-19 pandemic, family planning programs have accelerated the use of telehealth,” said Adm. Rachel Levine, Assistant Secretary for Health. “These ARP funds will facilitate the delivery of quality family planning services and reduce access barriers for people living in America who rely on the health care safety net for services.”

“The pandemic has laid bare the important role that telehealth can play in our nation’s healthcare service delivery, and we are profoundly grateful for the opportunity to support continued investments in telehealth for the nation’s family planning safety net,” said Jessica Swafford Marcella, HHS Deputy Assistant Secretary for Population Affairs (OPA).

HHS plans to use funds to award an estimated 60 one-time grants to active Title X grantees. Applicants can begin the application process on Grants.gov and apply by February 3, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. ET. Notices of Awards will be announced prior to the project start date of May 1, 2022.

More information about the Title X family planning program is available at https://opa.hhs.gov/grant-programs/title-x-service-grants.