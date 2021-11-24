The Legacy of Hope Foundation wishes to express immense gratitude to Silver Icing for their donation
Forget-Me-Not Tee FundraiserOTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Legacy of Hope Foundation (LHF) wishes to acknowledge Silver Icing for their impactful and generous donation. The ongoing support from Silver Icing will help ensure the LHF continues to increase the production of educational resources and raising awareness around the history of the Residential School System in Canada and its subsequent impacts. Silver Icing’s donation will help further the LHF’s ability to deepen our work around Reconciliation.
Silver Icing is an online fashion lifestyle brand based out of Vancouver, BC. They are dedicated to inspiring confidence and empowering women through fashion. When the news about the 215 unmarked children’s graves at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School surfaced, the staff and management at Silver Icing felt drawn into supportive action. They wanted to acknowledge the trauma that Indigenous Peoples across Canada are facing and felt compelled to do something. They mobilized their team and resources, to develop the Forget-Me-Not Tee Fundraiser. This campaign has been hugely successful and 100% of the proceeds have been donated to the LHF, to ensure that the work of education, creating awareness and understanding about the Residential School System can continue to grow across the country.
The orange Forget-Me-Not tees were designed collaboratively by Silver Icing’s head office team. Employees Tonia Lenk, a Tsimshian artist, and team member Allison McLeod’s father, Chief Harvey McLeod of the Upper Nicola Band from the Sylix Okanagan Nation helped design the tees. Chief McLeod’s involvement in the Forget-Me-Not campaign is especially significant as he attended the Kamloops Indian Residential School, where the unmarked graves of the 215 children were found. In just a couple months of selling the beautifully designed Forget-Me Not tees, Silver Icing raised $116,711.95 in donations for the LHF.
“Immediately after the launch, the demand for these tees was clear; we sold out and had to restock four times. The majority of the donation amount was raised within the first 72 hours, and we were in complete awe of our community and how they showed up to support this incredibly important initiative.” said Christina Marcano, Silver Icing Founder & CEO.
“This incredible fundraising campaign by Silver Icing continues to astound us. This is the largest donation that we have received in over 21 years of operation, and it will allow us to continue our work to develop and to disseminate quality resources.” said Teresa Edwards, Executive Director and In-House Legal Counsel for the LHF. She continued, “We are so grateful. At a time when our hearts are breaking for the children, their families and communities, Silver Icing has renewed our hope for humanity.”
The Legacy of Hope Foundation will use this generous donation to reprint exhibitions so that the Testimonies of Survivors, and what happened to them while in the Residential School System can reach more people across Canada. The LHF will also use this donation to develop and provide cultural revitalization workshops (online and in-person), for Survivors and for intergenerational Survivors who have endured so much as a result of the Residential School System. Residential Schools have left detrimental impacts on Indigenous populations across Canada. From when the first school opened in 1831, until the last one closed in 1997, the effects
continue to be felt to this day. Healing the trauma that was experienced by generations past and that continues to affect Indigenous Survivors and communities today, is central to the efforts of the LHF.
The LHF is a national, Indigenous-led, charitable organization that has been working to promote healing and Reconciliation in Canada for over 21 years. The LHF’s goal is to educate and raise awareness about the history and existing intergenerational impacts of the Residential and Day School Systems and subsequent Sixties Scoop on Indigenous (First Nations, Inuit, and Métis) Survivors, their descendants, and their communities to promote hope and healing in Canada. The LHF works to encourage people to address discrimination and injustices in order to contribute to the equality, dignity, and respectful treatment of Indigenous Peoples and to foster Reconciliation. To purchase the LHF curriculums or other resources, or for more information about the LHF, please visit the Legacy of Hope Foundation website at www.legacyofhope.ca. Our charitable number is 863471520RR0001.
The LHF has 27 exhibitions available to borrow and is working to make many of our exhibitions available online. LHF has curriculum and activity guides for students and adults which are aimed at educating Canadians about Indigenous history and the shared history of Residential and Day Schools, the Sixties Scoop, and other colonial acts of oppression. The LHF works to develop empathy and understanding so as to eliminate racism and foster Reconciliation in Canada.
- 30 -
For Media Inquiries – Please contact:
Teresa Edwards, B.A., LL.B./J.D., Executive Director & In-House Legal Counsel Email: tedwards@legacyofhope.ca Tel: 613-237-4806 ext. 303
To learn more about Silver Icing, please visit: www.silvericing.com
For Media Inquiries – Please contact:
Amy Wasney, Director of Special Projects
Email: amy@tricano.com Tel: 604.343.4563 ext. 122
Teresa Edwards, B.A., LL.B./J.D.,
Legacy of Hope Foundation
+1 613-237-4806
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other