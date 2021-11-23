Route 152 (Limekiln Pike) Lane Closure Next Week for Construction in Cheltenham, Abington Townships

King of Prussia, PA – Route 152 (Limekiln Pike) motorists will encounter a periodic lane closure between Willow Grove Avenue and Mount Carmel Avenue in Cheltenham and Abington townships, Montgomery County, on Sunday, November 28, through Thursday, December 2, from 9:00 PM to 6:00 AM the following morning for minor construction activities under a project to rehabilitate the structure that carries Route 152 (Limekiln Pike) over SEPTA's Regional Rail Line, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. Major construction on the bridge was completed in early November.

Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

This bridge improvement project was driven by the need to address the bridge deck and superstructure which are both rated in serious condition due to deterioration and severe cracking observed during a recent bridge inspection. The structure, originally built in 1959, has a posted weight limit of 12 tons.

The project involved removing and replacing the existing bridge superstructure, including concrete railroad protective barriers, parapets and sidewalks. The contractor also repaired the existing abutments and footings, as well as install new approach guiderail, and concrete bridge approach slabs.

Neshaminy Constructors Inc. of Feasterville, Bucks County is the general contractor on the $3.2 million project, which is financed with 100 percent federal funds.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram. MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

# # #