DHEC Supports CDC Recommendation for All Vaccinated Adults to Get Their COVID-19 Booster Shot

DHEC offices and call centers are closed Thursday, Nov. 25 and Friday, Nov. 26 in observance of Thanksgiving. In addition to being closed Thanksgiving Day, many testing and vaccine sites will be closed the days before and after Thanksgiving. Please check the DHEC testing locations webpage or call testing and vaccine providers to check their schedule.

As in the past, DHEC will not report COVID-19 numbers on state holidays. Reporting will resume on Monday, Nov. 29 at 3 p.m. Data will be released on Monday, Nov. 29 and include five days’ worth of data, from Tuesday, Nov. 23 – Saturday, Nov. 27.