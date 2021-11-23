NSUR Inc Releases Results of NSUR Coin CertiK Audit
NSUR Coin now listed alongside some of the top names in DeFi on CertiK Security Leaderboard
We are very happy with the results of the CertiK audit as it gave us an opportunity to have fresh eyes on our code and many of the findings they shared were anticipated based on our business strategy”LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In keeping with its core mission of transparency, NSUR Inc today published its first independent audit results of NSUR Coin, the only price protected cryptotoken. The security assessment conducted by CertiK, a pioneer in blockchain security, was commissioned by NSUR Inc. to discover issues and vulnerabilities in the source code of the NSUR Coin project as well as any contract dependencies that were not part of an officially recognized library.
— Jorge Arteaga, CTO of NSUR Inc.
CertiK utilizes the best-in-class AI technology to secure and monitor blockchain protocols and smart contracts.
“We engaged CertiK to perform this audit not only to ensure we maintain the highest level of security standards and industry practices,” said Mark Peters, CEO of NSUR Inc. “but to also give our users the peace of mind that their investment and engagement in our platform have yet another layer of protection.”
CertiK issued 14 findings in its audit of NSUR Coin, all of which have since been addressed or acknowledged by NSUR. Half of the findings from CertiK were simply of an informational nature.
“We are very happy with the results of the CertiK audit, as it gave us an opportunity to have fresh eyes on our code, and many of the findings they shared were anticipated based on our business strategy,” said Jorge Arteaga, CTO of NSUR Inc. “Their commentary not only gives us confidence that NSUR Coin’s code is extremely secure, but their findings also provide confidence in the company’s overall strategy.”
NSUR is now among nearly 200 projects, including some of the top names in DeFi, listed on the CertiK Security Leaderboard. The CertiK Security Leaderboard makes CertiK’s security expertise freely accessible to everyone by enabling a safe, transparent DeFi ecosystem for all giving investors the tools they need to conduct their own research into projects.
NSUR Coin is the first and only deflationary, high-utility crypto token backed by a purchase price protection program. NSUR Coin allows users to buy real-world products with true value while the NSUR Value Protection Program provides shelter amidst the volatility of the crypto market.
There are four aspects of NSUR Coin’s Tokenomics that make it noteworthy:
• NSUR Coin is a deflationary token, thus supply will decrease as transactions occur
• NSUR Coin is a protected token by NSUR’s Value Protection Program
• NSUR Coin is rewarding.
• NSUR Coin’s time-locked liquidity pool will be replenished with every transaction
The platform is also highly rewarding thanks to NSUR’s Loyalty Reward Program. Users who sign up during the Launch Event will earn 2,500 NSUR as a Welcome Reward. In addition to buying token, NSUR Coin is a reward token which allows community members to earn reward token through several options that include growing the community, gaming, taking surveys and other transactions in the market.
CertiK’s full report about NSUR Coin has been published on their website. You can also find the report and additional comments from NSUR on www.nsurcoin.com/certiK.
###
ABOUT NSUR INC.:
NSUR is a high-utility, rewarding platform that protects token holders from loss of value via the Value Protection Program. NSUR Coin is deployed on the Binance Smart Chain Blockchain. NSUR’s focus is on health and wellness. The utility token acts as a bridge between merchants who provide health and wellness goods and services (think telemedicine, insurance, supplements, prescriptions, etc.) and users who require these items.
ABOUT CertiK:
CertiK is a pioneering blockchain cybersecurity start-up founded by Computer Science professors from Yale University and Columbia University. By applying the rigor of proprietary Formal Verification technology on smart contracts and blockchain protocols, CertiK has been able to secure over $4.39B in assets, including many of the world’s top blockchain projects. The research efforts of CertiK have received grants from IBM and the Ethereum Foundation, and notable investors, which include Binance Labs, Arrington XRP, Lightspeed China Partners, Matrix Partners China, and NEO Global Capital, among others.
Different from the traditional testing approaches, CertiK attempts to mathematically prove blockchain ecosystem and smart contracts are hacker-resistant and bug-free. Trusted by the security industry, CertiK has established strategic partnerships with the world’s top digital asset exchanges, such as Binance, OKEx, Kucoin, and Huobi, as well as blockchain protocols, such as NEO, ICON, and QuarkChain.
LINKS
https://www.certik.org/projects/nsurcoin
https://github.com/NSURcoin/NSURcoin.sol/pull/1
https://github.com/NSURcoin/NSURcoin.sol/pull/1/commits/18c3da3026c55c49081763bea7de3707eb70268a
D'Anne Mica
NSUR Inc
+1 4077391993
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other