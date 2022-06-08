212Quest Announces the Peloponnese Peninsula Self-Drive Travel Quest in Greece

Start and end this 6-day self-drive adventure in one of Greece's oldest cities - Athens.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- From the Bronze-age tombs of ancient Mycenae to the Theater of Epidaurus, Diros Caves, monasteries, pristine beaches, and lots of UNESCO World Heritage -the beautiful Peloponnese Peninsula is full of glorious and stunning places that enchant travelers.And 212Quest is pleased to announce that it will be hosting a 6-day travel adventure to the Peloponnese Peninsula in Greece. This travel adventure will lead participants on a treasure hunt quest to more than 18 different destinations across the archaeological city of the Peloponnese Peninsula. They will drive through cities looking for quirky artifacts, wander through Nauplio in search of clues and find answers to odd questions. But the best part is participants winning 100%, 50%, or a 25% refund of their participatory fee when they become the quest's first-place, second-place, or third-place winner.Interested participants can register and know more about the Peloponnese Peninsula travel quest by visiting https://212quest.com/ About 212Quest212Quest is a travel adventure company that organizes adventurous world travels that go beyond the norm. What we do differently is – offer you a new form of traveling that is challenging, engaging, and highly entertaining by adding treasure hunts to make for a truly unique experience. Can you solve real-life puzzles or follow adventurous trails that lead to dreamy and mysterious locations around the world? Then this travel adventure might be the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity you have been waiting for.