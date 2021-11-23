Maryland’s Best Expo Scheduled for January 19

November 23, 2021

Opportunity for Maryland Farmers, Seafood Producers, and Processors to Connect with Buyers

ANNAPOLIS, MD – The Maryland Department of Agriculture (MDA) will host the Maryland’s Best Expo on Wednesday, January 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis. Returning for its eighteenth year, after being canceled in 2021 due to the COVID-10 pandemic, the Maryland’s Best Expo provides an opportunity for Maryland farmers, seafood producers, and processors to connect with buyers from grocery retailers, restaurants, schools, food distributors, and other venues.

“We are thrilled to be back in person and hosting the 2022 Maryland’s Best Expo,” said Maryland Agriculture Secretary Joe Bartenfelder. “This premiere event plays an important role in connecting our Maryland farmers and producers to buyers from around the state. Over the past two decades, MDA’s Marketing Program, Maryland’s Best, has promoted our state’s agricultural and seafood products, and expanded markets for our farmers and producers. I am incredibly proud of their work and grateful for their efforts.”

The 2020 Maryland’s Best Expo attracted more than 300 attendees. Participants included farmers, producers, watermen, aquaculturists, processors, grocery store retailers, restaurants, schools, institutions, distributors, economic development officials, University of Maryland Extension (UME) agents, and regional agricultural marketing officials. The Maryland Chapter of the Farmer Veteran Coalition will also be meeting during the Expo.

This year’s event will be held in the “N Room” at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, 550 Taylor Avenue, Annapolis. Registration is required. The deadline to sign up is January 5, 2022. There is a $25 fee for a table display space. There is no fee for buyers, but they must register. For more information on the expo or to register, visit the Maryland’s Best website.

You should attend this event if you are:

A Maryland grower, watermen, seafood company, or processor interested in finding new markets for your products;

A buyer from a grocery store, restaurant, hospital, school, or other venue looking to purchase Maryland grown or produced products; or

A service provider in agriculture or local food (such as a UME county extension agent, food writer, etc.).

The types of local products that buyers will typically find are:

Fruits and vegetables

Meats (such as poultry, beef, and bison)

Dairy products (cow, sheep, and goats milk/cheese; icecream; yogurt; and butter)

Seafood (such as crabmeat, oysters, and rockfish)

Craft Beverages (beer, wine, spirits, juices, kombucha, coffee, etc.)

Specialty products (including hemp products, sauces, baked goods, chocolate, soups, flour, etc.)

For questions or help registering, please contact Karen Fedor at (410) 841-5773 or karen.fedor@maryland.gov.

# # #

Follow Maryland Department of Agriculture on Twitter @MdAgDept & @MDsBest