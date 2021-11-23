DED Announces Recipients of Over $2.6 million in CDBG Funding for Owner-Occupied Rehabilitation

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) has announced the latest award recipients under the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program’s Owner-Occupied Rehabilitation funding opportunity.

The seven recipients being announced will each receive a portion of $2,669,000 in funding being awarded.

Led by the Federal Department of Housing and Urban Development and administered by DED on behalf of the State of Nebraska, CDBG funding helps communities tackle projects that enhance local well-being and quality of life. Eligible to units of local government, the Owner-Occupied Rehabilitation funding opportunity provides support for substantial repairs and improvements to housing units owned by low-to-moderate income residents (i.e., households at or below 80% of the area median income). Example OOR activities range from new heating or electrical systems to roof replacement and utility-cost-saving energy efficiency upgrades.

In all, today’s announced awards are slated to impact 86 low-to-moderate income beneficiaries across six communities.

“Addressing local housing needs isn’t always about building new units,” said DED Director Anthony L. Goins. “Communities can also make a big impact by helping homeowners with needed fixes and upgrades that are beyond their financial capabilities. That not only does the job of helping people and families in need, but helps revitalize the housing stock so that it will be available for the next generation of homebuyers.”

Today’s CDBG OOR recipients, and their awards, are listed below. For more information on the CDBG program, including the OOR funding opportunity, visit opportunity.nebraska.gov.

Community Development Block Grant Owner-Occupied Rehabilitation Funding Recipients, November 2021

Beatrice: $547,000

Blue Springs: $315,000

Hubbard: $315,000

Malcom: $315,000

Talmage: $315,000

Waverly: $547,000

Wayne: $315,000