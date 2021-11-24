Squid Healthcare announces issuance of first U.S. patent for the design and formulation of EyeMask MD®

Squid Healthcare, a medical aesthetic company innovating periocular wellness, announced the USPTO issued Patent. 11,173,071 for EyeMask MD®

DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, November 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Squid Healthcare, Inc., a medical aesthetic company innovating periocular wellness for post-surgical and non-surgical procedures, announced today the United States Patent and Trademark Office has issued its founders Mr. Ahmad Tawil and Dr. Ronald Mancini the US Patent No. 11,173,071 which covers the design and one formulation for EyeMask MD®. The ownership of the patent has been assigned by the owners to Squid Healthcare, Inc.

“We are very focused on designing simple, innovative solutions and bringing them to the medical aesthetic market,” said Dr. Ronald Mancini, a world-renowned oculoplastic surgeon and co-founder of Squid Healthcare. “This patent is one of a portfolio of filings related to the formulations, composition, design, and utility of EyeMask MD® and we are confident we will secure additional patents both in the US and internationally as we execute on our intellectual property strategy”, added Mr. Ahmad Tawil, Squid Healthcare’s Chief Executive Officer.

About Squid Healthcare Inc.

Squid Healthcare, Inc., is committed to inventing, developing, and bringing to market innovative solutions to address consumer and patient needs specifically related to periocular wellness. Blepharoplasty is the 3rd most performed cosmetic surgery in the US and globally with a total procedure count exceeding 1.6 million. In addition, up to 10 million non-surgical periocular procedures are performed annually. Squid Healthcare’s goal is to have a positive impact on the lives of consumers and patients, with simple innovative products trusted and recommended by plastic, oculoplastic, and other healthcare and aesthetic professionals.

Squid Healthcare, Inc.

www.squidhealthcare.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements regarding Squid Healthcare’s ability to secure future patents for EyeMask MD®. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements, and there can be no assurance that Squid Healthcare, Inc. will obtain additional patents for EyeMask MD® or as to the timing of any such issuance. Many of these risks and uncertainties are beyond the company’s control, including without limitation, risks relating to regulatory clearance and market acceptance of EyeMask MD®. Squid Healthcare, Inc. expressly disclaims any undertaking to update any forward-looking statements set forth herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, except as required by applicable laws or regulations.