Arrests Made in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 2400 Block of Calvert Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District announce arrests have been made in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Monday, November 22, 2021, in the 2400 block of Calvert Street, Northwest.

At approximately 8:40 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. One of the suspect brandished a BB gun and demanded the victim’s property. The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene. The suspects were apprehended by responding officers.

On Monday, November 22, 2021, a 17 year-old juvenile male and 18 year-old Keyshawn Lee, both of Northeast, DC, were arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Gun).

