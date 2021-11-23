Pittsburgh Selected as Host City of 2022 Global Manufacturing and Industrialization Summit

Harrisburg, PA – Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Dennis Davin today announced that Pittsburgh has been chosen as the first U.S. city to host the Global Manufacturing and Industrialization Summit (GMIS) in the Fall of 2022.

“The mission of the GMIS and Pittsburgh’s unique ecosystem align seamlessly, and it’s an exciting honor for the city to be chosen to host next year’s summit,” said Sec. Davin. “Pittsburgh is a city with incredible history that continues to reinvent itself. The Wolf Administration is committed to fueling its growth and transformation and continuing to bring new opportunities to both western Pennsylvania and the commonwealth as a whole.”

Pittsburgh’s ecosystem of advanced manufacturing, robotics, artificial intelligence, and top tier universities put it on the map for consideration and selection for next year’s summit.

The joint initiative, led by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the United Nations Industrial Development Organization, and held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, is the converging point for all stakeholders who drive the world of manufacturing towards future prosperity through discussions, debates and knowledge exchange.

GMIS is partnering with the American Middle East Institute (AMEI), headquartered in Pittsburgh, on the inaugural American GMIS summit.

“GMIS couldn’t have picked a more exciting host than Pittsburgh, a city that has reinvigorated its economy again and again with a unique brand of grit and innovation,” said Simin Yazdgerdi Curtis, founder and CEO of AMEI. “I’m delighted that the bridge-building mission of AMEI has brought GMIS to our city.”

The summit supports a globally unique cross-industry platform for key players including manufacturers, governments, non-governmental organizations, CEOs, industry experts, innovators, and investors to create transformational solutions that can only be identified through unified effort and endeavor.

“I am honored by today’s official announcement about GMIS America 2022. These conversations began with my trip to Dubai in 2018 and came to fruition with today’s announcement,” said Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto. “This event will provide another opportunity to showcase Pittsburgh’s economic transformation to the world and attract new business to our region.”

